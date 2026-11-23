MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new vision-language-action model achieves a 55.1% zero-shot success rate across 312 real-robot tasks without task-specific fine-tuning, while XR Harness and WALL-API-1.0 extend its capabilities to complex task execution and developer applications

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if a robot could enter an unfamiliar environment, understand a new instruction, and start working without being trained specifically for that task?

X Square Robot today unveiled WALL-OSS-1.0, its latest vision-language-action (VLA) foundation model built on a native pretraining approach that brings vision, language, and physical action into a unified learning framework. The model marks a step toward general-purpose robot intelligence, enabling robots to apply learned capabilities across unfamiliar tasks and environments.







In an open-ended real-robot evaluation, WALL-OSS-1.0 achieved a 55.1% zero-shot success rate across 312 unique tasks freely selected by evaluators, without task-specific demonstrations or fine-tuning. The tasks covered unfamiliar objects, tool use, bimanual coordination, and multi-step manipulation.

Alongside the model, X Square Robot is introducing XR Harness, an agentic framework that connects high-level planning with physical execution, and WALL-API-1.0, a new interface designed to make its embodied AI capabilities more accessible to developers and enterprises.

A New Approach to How Robots Learn

AI models have become increasingly capable of understanding language, images, and videos. Yet translating that understanding into reliable physical action remains one of robotics' biggest challenges.

Many existing VLA models start with a pretrained vision-language model and introduce robotic actions through subsequent training. WALL-OSS-1.0 takes a different approach through native VLA pretraining, allowing vision, language, and robotic actions to shape the model's capabilities together.

Starting from a Qwen3.5 base model, X Square Robot jointly incorporates language, vision-language, and robot-action data into a unified training process. An improved action tokenizer converts continuous robot movements into compact sequences of discrete tokens, allowing physical experience to be learned alongside visual and linguistic knowledge.

The model is also trained to do more than imitate demonstrated movements. Its training objectives include understanding actions, evaluating proposed behaviors, and learning to correct errors. A flow-matching Action Expert further translates visual and language context into precise, continuous robot commands, with real-time chunking helping successive movements remain smooth during execution.

By connecting understanding and action from the beginning of training, WALL-OSS-1.0 aims to develop robotic capabilities that can transfer across tasks rather than relying on separately trained policies for every new situation.

Stronger Generalization Across Real-World Tasks

One of the biggest challenges in general-purpose robotics is generalization: whether a robot can apply what it has learned to situations it has never encountered during training. WALL-OSS-1.0 demonstrated strong performance across simulation and real-robot evaluations.

In simulation, WALL-OSS-1.0 achieved the highest overall score among the evaluated models on X2Real, a benchmark of more than 40 reasoning and manipulation tasks. With participating models fine-tuned on the same simulation data, WALL-OSS-1.0 scored 67.55 out of 100, a 65.0% improvement over Lingbot-VLA-2.0, the strongest other open-source baseline at 40.94. In mobile manipulation tasks under out-of-distribution conditions, it reached a mean score of 44.17, compared with 24.83 for π0.5, a 77.9% relative improvement. On the public RoboDojo simulation leaderboard, the compact WALL-OSS-1.0-Lite ranked first among policies without agent systems as of November 5, 2026, with an overall score of 42.59.

On ManipArena, a real-world benchmark of 15 tabletop tasks, WALL-OSS-1.0 scored 1,101 out of 1,500 points directly after pretraining, without task-specific fine-tuning-52.5% higher than its predecessor WALL-OSS-0.5 and 70.8% higher than the multi-task fine-tuned π0.5 baseline. It led or tied for the top score on 14 of the 15 tasks, and its overall success rate reached 50.67%, compared with 19.33% for WALL-OSS-0.5 and 24.0% for π0.5. The gap was widest on tasks that combine semantic understanding with physical manipulation, such as sorting, matching, and instruction-based object selection, where WALL-OSS-1.0 reached a 78% success rate versus 44% for π0.5.

From Individual Actions to Complex Tasks with XR Harness

Real-world tasks rarely involve a single action. Even a seemingly simple instruction such as "Clean up the table" may require a robot to collect fruit, organize scattered objects, and stack plates in the correct order.

To complete such tasks, robots need more than accurate manipulation. They must also understand broader goals, coordinate multiple steps, and adjust their behavior as their surroundings change.

To address this challenge, X Square Robot is introducing XR Harness, an agentic framework that works alongside WALL-OSS-1.0 to connect task planning, model execution, and robot control.

This division of labor builds on the model's multi-level language training. Robot trajectories are annotated at four levels-task, subtask, action, and segment-so WALL-OSS-1.0 can follow instructions ranging from broad goals to precise requirements on objects, positions, and movements. This lets a high-level agent direct the model's manipulation skills through natural language.

XR Harness brings these capabilities together through three interconnected systems. System 2 interprets user goals, plans task steps, and revises plans based on observations and execution feedback. System 1 coordinates physical execution, with WALL-OSS-1.0 generating robot actions alongside components that monitor the scene and check task completion. System 0 connects actions and observations to robot controllers and sensors through the Robot Agent Protocol (RAP).

In a tabletop cleanup demonstration, XR Harness broke the instruction "Clean up the table" into fruit collection, small-object organization, and plate stacking, and WALL-OSS-1.0 carried out each step as the scene changed-including instructions with relational references and constraints, such as picking up "the remaining black binder clip" or placing an orange plate on a white plate without moving the white plate. A developer preview of XR Harness is available for researchers and developers exploring agent-driven robotic applications.

From AI Research to Real-World Logistics

Beyond research benchmarks, X Square Robot is applying WALL-OSS-1.0 to industrial automation, including parcel sorting for a leading logistics customer.

In production environments, robots must handle packages of different sizes, shapes, and orientations while maintaining reliable operation. Tasks include orienting barcodes correctly, aligning parcel edges, and feeding individual packages into sorting systems within demanding operating cycles. Robots must also handle interruptions and reprocess parcels when necessary to resume sorting.

For this application, WALL-OSS-1.0 serves as the pretrained foundation for a task-specific sorting policy adapted to the production workflow, allowing the policy to build on capabilities learned during broad pretraining rather than starting from scratch.

The adapted policy has also demonstrated strong transferability across production sites. Despite differences in lighting, worktables, conveyors, and parcel distributions, the WALL-OSS-1.0-based policy retained more than 90% of its original-site sorting speed and success rate in X Square Robot's cross-site evaluation. By comparison, a policy trained without WALL-OSS-1.0 pretraining saw its success rate drop by more than 90% across sites.

The company has also improved inference efficiency through kernel optimization and quantization, achieving more than a fourfold speedup under its tested deployment configuration. Shared GPU serving allows multiple robots to use common computing resources.

These results highlight how pretrained robotic foundation models can support more efficient adaptation and deployment across industrial environments, helping reduce the effort required to extend automation beyond a single production site.

Expanding the Model Family and Developer Access

To support different research and deployment requirements, X Square Robot is expanding WALL-OSS-1.0 into a family of models that balance general-purpose capabilities with computational efficiency.

WALL-OSS-1.0-Lite (4B) and Nano (2B) provide smaller alternatives for affordable task adaptation and efficient inference. In an evaluation based on production robot workloads, Nano supported 18 robots on a single NVIDIA Blackwell GPU under the tested serving configuration, demonstrating the potential for more efficient shared computing across robotic systems.

WALL-OSS-1.0-Gen extends learning beyond precisely labeled robot-action data, using generative supervision to learn from broader visual experience, including first-person videos of human manipulation. This is particularly relevant to dexterous manipulation, where accurate robot-action labels can be difficult to obtain.

WALL-OSS-1.0-AR explores more efficient autoregressive action generation, allowing robots to begin executing completed movement segments while subsequent actions are still being generated.

Alongside the model family, X Square Robot is introducing WALL-API-1.0, an API interface designed to make its embodied AI capabilities accessible to developers, researchers, and enterprise partners.

By providing access to its robotic foundation model technology through an API, the company aims to lower barriers to experimentation and application development, helping developers explore how general-purpose robotic intelligence can be integrated into different systems and workflows.

Toward General-Purpose Robot Intelligence

WALL-OSS-1.0 represents another step in X Square Robot's efforts to develop AI foundation models that connect understanding with physical action.

By combining native VLA pretraining, generalizable manipulation capabilities, agentic task coordination, and experience from real-world applications, the company is working toward robotic systems that can handle increasingly diverse and complex tasks.

The long-term goal is to enable robots to enter unfamiliar environments, understand new instructions, and act effectively without requiring task-specific demonstrations or fine-tuning for every task.

For technical details, demonstrations, and full benchmark results, visit the WALL-OSS-1.0 blog: , the code and model weights will open-source soon.

About X Square Robot

X Square Robot develops general-purpose embodied AI foundation models and robotic systems. By combining AI research, robotic hardware, and real-world deployment, the company is advancing intelligent automation across logistics, industrial applications, and everyday environments.

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