(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Paris, 23 November 2026 2026 SREP NOTIFICATION Regulatory capital requirements effective from January 1st, 2027

The European Central Bank notified La Banque Postale Group the outcome of the 2026 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) which states capital requirements and leverage ratio on a consolidated basis for the Group which will apply from 1st January 2027. The Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) that the Group must meet as of 1st January 2027 on a consolidated basis stands at 2.25%. Thus, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement stands at 9.501%1 broken down as follows:

4.500% for the Pilar 1 Requirement;

1.266% for the Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R);

2.500% for the Capital Conservation buffer (CCB);

0.250% for the Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (O-SII); 0.986% for the Countercyclical buffer (CCyB)2;

As of 30 June 2026, La Banque Postale Group capital ratios are significantly above regulatory requirements with:

Applicable requirements as of 01/01/2027 Capital ratios as of

30/06/2026 CET 1 9.501% 19.0% TIER 1 11.423% 19.7% TOTAL CAPITAL 13.986% 21.2% LEVERAGE 3.000% 7.4%

ABOUT LA BANQUE POSTALE

La Banque Postale, along with its subsidiaries, including CNP Assurances, forms a large international bancassurance group, ranked 12th in the euro zone by the size of the balance sheet. Its diversified business model enables it to support almost 18 million individual and corporate customers and local public sector actors in France. A subsidiary of La Poste group, La Banque Postale is a local bank, present throughout the country with over 17,000 contact points, including almost 6,500 post offices. As the leading funding body for the local public sector and public hospitals since 2015, La Banque Postale plays a key role in the economic development of the regions.

Driven by its transformation plan, it aims to build a leading European bancassurance group to support all of its customers and confirm its pioneering role in community financing. La Banque Postale offers a wide and omnichannel range of bancassurance services, built around its three brands: La Banque Postale, its retail bank, Louvre Banque Privée, its wealth management bank and CNP Assurances, its life and non-life insurance subsidiary. La Banque Postale is also accelerating its diversification strategy and developing its expertise businesses, particularly in asset management, insurance, consumer finance and corporate and local development banking.

Drawing on its sustainability and community engagement La Banque Postale is working towards a just transition by integrating environmental and social impact objectives into the heart of its governance. A mission-led company since March 2022, La Banque Postale climate strategy is aligned with the Paris Agreement. It is in the top rankings of the non-financial rating agencies.

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Géraldine Lamarque - ... - +33 6 22 36 03 55

Linda Chibah - ... - +33 6 72 05 30 52

Julien Rouch – ... - +33 7 85 98 68 68

Nicolas Viollet – ... - + 33 6 88 39 89 05

Ruoshu Yang - ... - + 33 (0)6 32 52 45 54

PRESS CONTACTS

France Plasse – ... – +33 6 08 47 75 41

Stéphanie Noël – ... – +33 6 38 27 32 91

Marion Soulet – ... – +33 6 25 57 37 68

1 Excluding Pillar 2 Guidance

2 Level as of 30/06/2026

Attachment

La Banque Postale - SREP Requirements - 1 January 2027_FINAL