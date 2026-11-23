(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 59-2026

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

23 November 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

On 18 May 2026, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (“FLSmidth”) initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 26-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.0 billion, and no more than 2,300,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.0 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from 16 November 2026 to 20 November 2026:

Number of shares bought back Average transaction price (DKK) Total transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1.539.673 815.466.023,95 16-11-2026 20.000 540,85 10.816.918,00 17-11-2026 30.000 515,25 15.457.389,00 18-11-2026 25.000 494,43 12.360.845,00 19-11-2026 20.000 497,29 9.945.710,00 20-11-2026 18.000 474,65 8.543.665,80 Accumulated under the programme 1.652.673 872.590.551,75

The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.

Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 5,083,644 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.82 percent of the company's total share capital.



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, ...

Mia Storlopare, +45 23 82 03 82, ...

Media

Martin Sjostrand, +45 23 64 83 59, ...





About FLSmidth

The world needs more minerals, and they are becoming harder to produce. FLS works alongside mining companies as their performance partner, helping them increase output, improve recovery and maximise uptime. Through full flowsheet technologies, aftermarket services and digital solutions, we improve productivity while reducing energy and water consumption, enabling more sustainable mining operations.

Attachments



Company Announcement no. 59-2026 Transaction details - 16.11.2026 to 20.11.2026