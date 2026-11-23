Flsmidth: Transactions Under Share Buy-Back Programme
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price (DKK)
| Total transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1.539.673
|815.466.023,95
|16-11-2026
|20.000
|540,85
|10.816.918,00
|17-11-2026
|30.000
|515,25
|15.457.389,00
|18-11-2026
|25.000
|494,43
|12.360.845,00
|19-11-2026
|20.000
|497,29
|9.945.710,00
|20-11-2026
|18.000
|474,65
|8.543.665,80
|Accumulated under the programme
|1.652.673
|872.590.551,75
The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.
Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 5,083,644 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.82 percent of the company's total share capital.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, ...
Mia Storlopare, +45 23 82 03 82, ...
Media
Martin Sjostrand, +45 23 64 83 59, ...
About FLSmidth
The world needs more minerals, and they are becoming harder to produce. FLS works alongside mining companies as their performance partner, helping them increase output, improve recovery and maximise uptime. Through full flowsheet technologies, aftermarket services and digital solutions, we improve productivity while reducing energy and water consumption, enabling more sustainable mining operations.
Attachments
-
Company Announcement no. 59-2026
Transaction details - 16.11.2026 to 20.11.2026
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