The Varaha sculpture at the Udayagiri Caves is a monumental Gupta-period rock-cut relief in Cave 5 near Vidisha

The Udayagiri Caves

The Gupta-period complex in Vidisha features 20 rock-cut caves, including the renowned Varaha sculpture, reflecting India's architecture and artistic traditions

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adding another significant chapter to its rich archaeological and cultural heritage, Madhya Pradesh's Udayagiri Caves in Vidisha district have been included in India's UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. The recognition brings international attention to one of the country's important early rock-cut sacred complexes, known for its Gupta-period architecture, monumental sculptures and historical inscriptions.Developed primarily under Gupta patronage between the late 4th and early 5th centuries CE, Udayagiri is a remarkable archaeological landscape comprising 20 excavated caves, sculptural panels, inscriptions and associated features integrated into the natural hill setting. The complex represents a formative period in the evolution of Hindu sacred architecture, when religious iconography, royal patronage and the natural landscape came together in the conception of sacred spaces.Among the site's most significant features is the monumental Varaha relief in Cave 5, depicting Lord Vishnu in his boar incarnation rescuing the Earth goddess, Bhudevi. The sculpture is an important example of Gupta-period artistic expression and carries both religious and political symbolism. Another notable sculptural feature is the Anantasayana Vishnu panel in Cave 13, depicting Vishnu reclining on the cosmic serpent. Together with the site's inscriptions and other sculptural representations, these works offer valuable insights into the religious beliefs, artistic traditions and political landscape of the Gupta period.Beyond its individual sculptures, Udayagiri's significance lies in the relationship between its caves, reliefs, inscriptions and surrounding topography. The excavated shrines are positioned along the contours of the hill, forming an integrated sacred landscape in which the natural rock formations and the architectural interventions are closely connected. The presence of Hindu and Jain elements also reflects the diverse religious traditions of the period.The inclusion of Udayagiri Caves in UNESCO's Tentative List recognizes its importance in understanding the development of early Indian art, architecture and sacred landscapes. The Tentative List is a preliminary inventory of properties that a country considers to have potential Outstanding Universal Value and may propose for future inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Its inclusion marks an important step towards potential future nomination, while bringing greater visibility to the site's historical and archaeological significance.Located in Vidisha district, Udayagiri also adds to Madhya Pradesh's established heritage tourism circuit. Its proximity to Sanchi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and other historically significant destinations in the region offers opportunities for travelers to explore the State's layered history through connected heritage experiences.Madhya Pradesh is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites – the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi and the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka – alongside several properties on India's Tentative List. The addition of Udayagiri further strengthens the State's profile as a destination of archaeological, architectural and cultural significance.Known as 'The Heart of Incredible India', Madhya Pradesh is home to a rich heritage shaped by ancient civilizations, early temple architecture, historic kingdoms, spiritual traditions and living cultural practices. The recognition of Udayagiri Caves offers another opportunity to bring the State's lesser-known heritage landscapes into greater focus among international travelers, researchers and cultural enthusiasts.

ZM

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

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Udayagiri Caves in Madhya Pradesh Added to UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List News Provided By Vinsan Graphics November 23, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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