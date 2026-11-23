Dinner at Zerzura Camp, a Desert Fox buggy in the dunes and a sunset gathering in Mleiha. Images courtesy of Zerzura Experiences.

In Sharjah's Mleiha National Park, a guided drive and fossil discovery lead into four-course dining and an evening fire show for families and friends.

MLEIHA, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As daylight fades over Mleiha National Park, visitors to Zerzura Experiences return from the dunes for a four-course dinner and an open-air fire show at camp. The evening brings together a guided self-drive buggy outing, stops to explore the natural history of Sharjah's desert, and time to unwind over dinner. The camp is about an hour from central Dubai, depending on traffic and the starting point.

A Quieter Drive Through Mleiha

Zerzura is the only operator permitted to run dune buggy tours inside Mleiha National Park. Its guided convoys travel through open stretches of red dunes and rocky outcrops with no overlapping buggy tours from other operators. The pace allows time to pause for photographs, look out across the desert and hear from guides about the plants, rock formations and history of this part of Sharjah.

Guests start with a short nature walk near camp, followed by a safety briefing and equipment fitting. They take the wheel of a custom-built automatic Desert Fox buggy and follow a lead guide through the dunes. The 90-minute route includes about an hour of driving and stops at Camel Rock for sandboarding and Fossil Rock for a closer look at marine fossils in the limestone. Finding signs of an ancient sea in the middle of an inland desert is one of the route's most unexpected moments.

Dinner and a Fire Show at Zerzura Camp

Dinner at Zerzura Camp gives the evening a slower pace. Families and friends sit at their own table within the shared camp for four courses inspired by Arabic and Emirati cooking. The fire show is the featured performance of the evening, with the darkened dunes as a backdrop. The rest of the visit leaves room for a leisurely meal, conversation and time under the open sky. A new games setup with board games gives families and groups something else to enjoy together at camp.

For a group of friends, the buggy drive can be the afternoon's adventure and dinner the chance to unwind together. Families and groups can also reserve dinner and the fire show on their own. The camp is alcohol-free and serves juices and soft drinks. Dietary requests can be discussed with the guest team at least 24 hours in advance.

Planning a Visit

Dune Buggy and Dinner at Zerzura starts at AED 2,200 for two guests and includes shared return transfers from eligible addresses in Dubai or Sharjah. Drivers aged 18 and over may drive independently, while 16- and 17-year-olds require parental guidance. Drivers need government-issued ID, and passengers must be at least 100 cm tall. Check the experience page for available sessions, transfers and current rates.

About Zerzura Experiences

Founded by Akash Ranjith, Zerzura Experiences operates guided desert adventures and dining in Mleiha National Park, Sharjah. Ranjith began developing the Desert Fox in 2016, drawing on his background in off-road driving and motorsport engineering. World Travel Awards named Zerzura Middle East's Leading Adventure Tour Operator in 2025 and 2026.

Zerzura Experiences

Zerzura Experiences

+971 52 103 4906

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Zerzura Pairs Mleiha Dune Buggy Drives with Dinner and a Fire Show News Provided By Explorer Group November 23, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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