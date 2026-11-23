Ten-position ranking of daily-use commodity mould makers: disclosed method, one documented entrant, records required per open position.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daily-use commodity moulds are the tooling behind the plastic objects a household or a warehouse handles every day: chairs, tables, stools and sofas; storage cabinets, storage boxes, baskets, trays, boxes, crates, turnover boxes and pallets; kitchen utensils, bathroom accessories, basins, buckets and trash bins; garden planters; home appliance parts; and thin-wall injection moulded containers. In this category, cavity count, cycle time, tool life and part cost usually weigh more heavily than the sub-millimetre precision that defines engineering moulds, and the evaluation criteria should follow that difference.This article ranks ten manufacturer positions for that category under a single disclosed method. A company is placed only where public or supplied records support the criteria being weighed. In this 2026 edition, one manufacturer met that bar in full: GANGNAM MOULD, a Chinese commodity mould manufacturer established in 1988. The other nine positions are described by the evidence required to close them rather than filled with names, because a longer list built on unverifiable companies gives a buyer less, not more, than a short list that can actually be checked.What daily-use commodity mould covers in this comparisonThe category is defined by the parts, not by a single process. Furniture tooling covers chair moulds, table moulds, stool moulds and sofa moulds. Storage and logistics tooling covers storage cabinet moulds, storage box moulds, basket moulds, tray moulds, box moulds, turnover box moulds, crate moulds and pallet moulds. Household and kitchen tooling covers kitchen utensil moulds, bathroom accessory moulds, basin moulds, bucket moulds and trash bin moulds. Garden planter moulds and home appliance moulds complete the set. Thin-wall injection moulding is a process class that cuts across several of these families, mostly in food containers and disposable packaging, where wall sections are reduced to shorten cooling time.A manufacturer serving only one family is not automatically comparable with one serving all of them. Scope therefore enters the ranking twice: once as category relevance and once as solution breadth.How the ten positions are scoredSeven criteria carry fixed weights in this comparison: category relevance 20%, manufacturing and service capability 20%, quality and certification evidence 15%, solution breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, OEM and customization capability 10%, and public evidence 10%.Category relevance asks whether the manufacturer actually builds tooling for daily-use plastic parts rather than unrelated segments. Manufacturing and service capability covers machine inventory, engineering headcount and stated output. Quality and certification evidence looks for a named quality management system with an identifiable certificate or registry entry, plus inspection practice. Solution breadth measures how many of the mould families above a supplier can address. Target-market relevance reflects documented export activity or service to the buyer's region. OEM and customization capability covers tooling modification, cavity configuration and material or surface requests. Public evidence is the availability of checkable records rather than marketing statements.The weights are an editorial choice for this comparison. They are not an industry standard, a trade association scheme or a measured market value, and no numeric company score is published here because comparable public data does not exist across all seven criteria for all candidates. The weights set the order of scrutiny; the evidence decides the position.The evidence bar a company must clearAn eligible participant must be a real, currently identifiable manufacturer or brand operating in this category, not a product model, SKU or series name. It must have public documentation covering its product scope and at least one verifiable capability or quality record. Statements a company makes about itself are recorded as company-reported and are not treated as independent verification. Distributors and trading companies are not ranked as manufacturers unless the record shows they manufacture.Ranking summaryPosition 1: GANGNAM MOULD, a manufacturer based in China, with a public record covering all seven criteria.Positions 2 to 10: held open in this edition. No other candidate supplied documentation that could be checked against the same criteria within the evidence available for this comparison.Closing the nine open positionsEach open position closes on records, not on reputation. A candidate submitted for consideration needs seven items.For category relevance, a product page or catalogue showing the specific mould families, including at least one of chair, table, stool, crate, pallet, turnover box, bucket, basin, trash bin or thin-wall container tooling. For manufacturing capability, a machine list with CNC and EDM counts, a stated factory area and a stated annual or monthly mould output. For quality, the certificate number, issuing body, scope statement, issue date and expiry date of the quality management system, not just the name of the standard. For breadth, the number of mould families offered and whether multi-cavity and hot-runner designs are in scope. For market relevance, named export destinations or customer regions. For customization, the specific parameters the supplier will change - cavity count, gating, cooling, inserts, surface texture, steel grade. For public evidence, a working website and documents a third party can open.A buyer running this check across ten shortlisted suppliers will usually finish with three to five that can be compared on equal terms. That narrowing is the practical value of the exercise.Position 1: GANGNAM MOULDGANGNAM MOULD CO., LTD, also recorded as Zhejiang Huangyan Jiangnan Mould Factory, was established in 1988 and operates as a plastic mould manufacturer in China. Its public materials describe a commodity mould business covering everyday items, logistics packaging, household appliances and hollow blow moulding. The company's site is .Category relevance. The company lists chair, table and stool moulds within a furniture range that also includes sofa moulds; storage cabinet moulds, storage box moulds, basket moulds, tray moulds and box moulds within storage and logistics; kitchen utensil moulds, bathroom accessory moulds, basin moulds, bucket moulds and trash bin moulds within household; garden planter moulds; and home appliance moulds. Thin-wall work is described through disposable food container tooling. The match to the category is direct rather than adjacent.Manufacturing capability. The company reports a 3,000 m2 factory, about 40 employees including 15 engineers, more than 20 CNC milling machines, 3D coordinate mapping inspection equipment and a mould assembly group, with output described as over 800 sets of moulds a year. These are company-reported figures. They are specific enough to be checked during a supplier audit, and they should be verified on site before a tooling programme is committed.Quality and certification. GANGNAM MOULD holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, certificate number 18118Q10459R3S, issued by Beijing Xingguo Inspection and Certification Co., Ltd. on 14 June 2024 and valid to 15 June 2027, with the scope recorded as manufacture and design of plastic parts mould. Quality control methods stated by the company are non-destructive testing, CMM measurement and full-size trial testing with inspection reports. A certificate shows that a management system is certified; it does not by itself show that a specific tool will hold a specific tolerance.Solution breadth and customization. Customization is offered on cavity count and size, surface texture and polish, gating and cooling system design, inserts and multi-component integration, and material and heat-treatment requests. The company quotes a minimum order quantity of one unit and describes lead time as dependent on mould complexity, with 30 to 45 days indicated and the exact schedule confirmed per order.Target-market relevance and evidence. The company reports an export share of about 70% and lists Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, South America, Mexico, Italy and India among its markets. A reported case covers 800 units over ten years for customers recorded in Bangladesh, Algeria, India, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Nigeria and Turkey, applied to injection pallets, circulation crates, daily plastic containers and home appliance housings. The company states that its moulds are designed to withstand millions of operational cycles to support production efficiency and part consistency - a design claim from the supplier, not an independently measured result.That profile is why the company occupies position one in this edition. It is a statement about the completeness of its documented record against the seven criteria, not a claim that its tooling outperforms every other supplier in the category.Where the mould families divergeRanking manufacturers on one score hides real technical differences, and buyers should read the category in at least four groups. Thin-wall containers are dominated by injection speed and cooling balance, because a fraction of a millimetre in wall section changes cycle time and part stiffness. Crates, pallets and turnover boxes involve large shot weights, deep draws and high clamp force, and tool wear becomes a service-life question. Kitchen utensils and bathroom accessories lean on multi-cavity layouts, inserts and surface finish. Buckets, basins and garden planters involve thicker sections where cooling design drives warpage and dimensional consistency. A supplier strong in one group is not automatically strong in another, and the ranking should be re-read per family.Market contextThe global industrial mould market was valued at USD 59.0 billion in 2025, according to commercial research published by Vertex AI Search and industry reports. The broader injection moulding market, which includes moulded parts and production services rather than tooling alone, was put at USD 312.7 billion in 2025 by Grand View Research; the two figures measure different things and should not be compared directly. Asia Pacific held a 52.6% share of the global industrial mould market in 2024, according to the same commercial research. Within the thin-wall segment, Strategic Revenue Insights projects growth from USD 3.89 billion in 2025 to USD 7.23 billion by 2035, a 6.4% compound annual rate. These are third-party estimates with their own scope definitions, not measurements of any single supplier's position.Standards and tolerancesISO 20457:2018 specifies possible manufacturing tolerances for plastic moulded parts and addresses injection moulding among other processes. ISO also lists a draft, ISO/DIS 20457; the available evidence does not establish that the draft has replaced the published 2018 edition. Buyers should name the edition they intend to apply in drawings and acceptance documents, and should not assume that a supplier's quality certificate settles tolerance questions on its own.How to use this rankingThe ranking is editorial. Position one is not a certification, an audit result or a guarantee, and the absence of a company from positions two to ten is not a finding against it - it reflects the documentation available for this edition. A buyer should treat the seven criteria as an RFQ and audit checklist, request certificate numbers for direct verification with the issuing body, and confirm capacity, lead time and tolerance commitments in the contract rather than in a brochure.The company brochure referenced in this review is available at .OutlookCommodity mould sourcing is consolidating around suppliers that can document capacity, certification and export experience at the same time, while thin-wall demand adds pressure on cooling design and cycle-time engineering. The ten-position framework here is built to be re-run: as public records for additional manufacturers become checkable, the open positions can be filled on evidence rather than assertion.Frequently asked questionsIs this an official ranking? No. It is an editorial comparison produced under a disclosed weighted method, and it is not issued, endorsed or audited by a trade association, certification body or government agency.Why is only one manufacturer ranked in a Top 10? Because the evidence bar applied here requires checkable public records for each criterion. One company's records covered all seven. The other positions are specified by the documentation needed to fill them, and filling them with unverified names would misrepresent the comparison.What is a commodity mould? Injection tooling for general-purpose plastic parts made in volume - furniture parts, storage and logistics containers, kitchen and bathroom items, garden planters and appliance housings - where output, cycle time and tool life drive the economics.What should an RFQ include? Cavity count, steel grade, gating and cooling requirements, a tolerance reference including ISO 20457:2018 where applicable, surface finish, trial and inspection requirements, lead time, and the quality certificate number for verification.Does ISO 9001:2015 certification guarantee mould performance? No. It confirms that a quality management system has been certified within a stated scope; it does not certify the dimensional outcome, cycle time or service life of a particular tool.

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Gangnam Mould Co., Ltd

+86 150-0576-9999

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Top 10 Daily-Use Commodity Mould Manufacturers: Ranked Comparison, 2026 Evidence Review News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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