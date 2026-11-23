PFML, a free reference from TIN Comply, covers every state paid family and medical leave and disability insurance program, the federal tax rules and 63 local payroll taxes.

PFML covers every state paid family and medical leave and disability insurance program, the federal tax rules and 63 local payroll taxes, for free

- PFML spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced PFML, a free reference on state paid family and medical leave, state disability insurance and local payroll taxes for employers and the people who run payroll for them: payroll and HR teams, controllers, PEO and payroll provider compliance staff, CPAs and attorneys. Each rule is tied to the statute, the agency's own pages and rate notices, the IRS or the DOL.

Paid family and medical leave is now a payroll tax in 12 states and the District of Columbia, with Maryland's contributions starting January 1, 2027 and Virginia's in 2028. Each program sets its own rate, wage base, split between employer and employee, small employer rule, quarterly report, private plan option and notice duty, and many change every January. For 2027, California's SDI rate rises to 1.4%, New York's PFL rate to 0.452% and Washington's premium to 1.2%, while Colorado's FAMLI premium drops to 0.86%. On top of state programs, employers withhold or pay city, county, school district and transit taxes in 16 states, and the IRS's Rev. Rul. 2025-4 changed how paid leave contributions and benefits are reported on Form W-2.

What the site offers:

Every state program, one page each. Twenty program pages, named the way employers search for them (CT Paid Leave, Colorado FAMLI, Paid Leave Oregon, Minnesota Paid Leave and the rest), each with the 2026 and 2027 rates, the wage base, the split, small employer rules, withholding, quarterly reports and due dates, the filing portal, private plans, notices and posters, benefits in brief and penalties. Tables compare rates, reports, splits, private plans, posters and benefits across every program.

Which programs apply, answered. A free router takes an employee's work and home states, remote and multi-state time and where the employer reports unemployment insurance, runs each program's own coverage test, quotes the rule that decides, and lists the local taxes for those places.

Local payroll taxes in 16 states. Sixty-three city, county, school district and transit taxes, from Philadelphia's Wage Tax and Pennsylvania's earned income tax to Ohio municipal tax, Kentucky occupational license taxes, Detroit, Kansas City, St. Louis, New York's MCTMT, Oregon's transit taxes, Seattle and Denver, with who withholds, the rate, the return, the due date and where to file.

The federal side. Guides to the tax treatment of paid leave under Rev. Rul. 2025-4, SDI on pay stubs and W-2s, third-party sick pay, employer pick-ups, the Section 45S credit and Form 8994, and how the FMLA runs alongside state leave.

Free tools, templates and forms. Six tools: a contribution calculator, the which programs apply router, a deadlines calendar with downloads, a local tax lookup, a private plan comparison and a pay stub code decoder. Six Word templates, from a multi-state setup checklist to a January rate change checklist. Thirty-five forms are explained on the official form image, from the DOL's FMLA forms to Oregon's Form OQ, DC's PFL-30 and local withholding returns.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is quoted from the statute, the agency's own pages, rate notices and forms, the IRS or the DOL, and rates carry their year and authority. Where an agency page and the law disagree, the site quotes both and says which governs.

Where to start:

Paid family leave by state: paid-family-leave-by-state/

Which programs apply: tools/which-programs-apply/

PFML rates for 2027: pfml-rates/

Contribution calculator: tools/pfml-contribution-calculator/

Local payroll taxes by state: local-payroll-taxes/

PFML is free, with no signup and no ad networks. It is independent, not affiliated with any state, city, the IRS or the DOL, and not a payroll or filing service.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. Learn more at tincomply.

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TIN Comply Launches PFML, a Free Paid Family Leave Guide for Employers News Provided By TIN Comply November 23, 2026, 07:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, Law



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