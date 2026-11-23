Korean manufacturer ChemTech Solution highlights conductive, antistatic and traverse-type cover tapes for MLCC, semiconductor and LED packaging.

SOUTH KOREA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer specializing in carrier tape sheets and cover tapes, is highlighting its comprehensive range of packaging materials for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), semiconductors, LEDs and other small electronic components.Established in 2002, the company has developed a product portfolio covering conductive cover tape, antistatic cover tape and traverse-type cover tape, serving the packaging requirements of electronic component manufacturers and surface mount technology (SMT) production processes.With a focus on electrostatic control, sealing performance, transparency and thermal stability, ChemTech Solution provides packaging material options designed to meet the operational requirements of the electronics and semiconductor industries.Conductive Cover Tape for Electrostatic-Sensitive ComponentsConductive Cover TapeChemTech Solution's conductive cover tape is designed for packaging applications where electrostatic control is an important consideration.Depending on the product configuration, conductive treatment can be applied to the inner surface or to both the inner and outer surfaces of the tape. This provides manufacturers with different options according to their packaging and electrostatic protection requirements.The product combines conductive properties with transparency, allowing visual inspection of packaged components. Adhesion performance and thermal stability are also considered to support reliable sealing and handling during the packaging process.Conductive cover tape is suitable for packaging MLCCs, semiconductors and other small electronic components where electrostatic management is required.Antistatic Cover Tape for Reliable Component HandlingAntistatic Cover TapeFor applications requiring antistatic properties, ChemTech Solution offers antistatic cover tape featuring surface treatment on both the inner and outer sides.The product is designed to provide transparency, adhesion and thermal stability while supporting the electrostatic management requirements of electronic component packaging.By offering both conductive and antistatic cover tape options, ChemTech Solution enables manufacturers and packaging companies to select suitable materials based on their component characteristics, carrier tape specifications and production requirements.The appropriate product configuration can be evaluated according to the customer's sealing temperature, peel performance and operating environment.Traverse-Type Cover Tape for Continuous Packaging OperationsTraverse-Type Cover TapeAnother key product in the company's portfolio is traverse-type cover tape, available in conductive and antistatic configurations.Unlike conventional level-wound tape, traverse-type cover tape is wound across the width of a reel in multiple layers. This winding structure allows a longer continuous length of tape to be supplied on a single reel.The format is particularly relevant to production environments that consume large quantities of cover tape, including MLCC and LED packaging operations.By increasing the amount of tape available per reel, traverse winding may help reduce reel replacement frequency and support more continuous packaging operations, depending on production line configuration and operating conditions.About ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd.Established in 2002, ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer specializing in carrier tape sheets and cover tapes for electronics and semiconductor packaging applications.Based in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, the company manufactures a range of packaging materials, including conductive cover tape, antistatic cover tape, traverse-type cover tape, permanent antistatic clear sheets, conductive transparent sheets, high-transparency sheets and A-PET sheets.Its products are designed for packaging MLCCs, semiconductors, LEDs and other small electronic components used in the electronics manufacturing industry. The company welcomes business inquiries from MLCC manufacturers, semiconductor manufacturers, LED-related businesses, electronic component packaging companies and distributors seeking reliable carrier tape and cover tape suppliers.Through its conductive, antistatic and traverse-type cover tape solutions, ChemTech Solution aims to provide packaging material options that address the evolving requirements of electronic component manufacturing and automated packaging processes.International customers interested in product specifications, technical discussions, sample testing or potential business cooperation are invited to contact the company.ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd....313-15, Cheongbukjungang-ro, Cheongbuk-eup, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, 17800, Republic of Korea+82. 31. 686. 6244 ~ 5

ChemTech Solution Co., Ltd.

ChemTech Solution

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ChemTech Solution Presents Cover Tape Portfolio for MLCC and Semiconductor Packaging News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 23, 2026, 07:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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