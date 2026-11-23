BSM celebrates the switch to 100% renewable energy

BSM has recently partnered with ACEN RES, marking a significant milestone in the school's sustainability journey as it transitions to 100% renewable energy.

TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The British School Manila (BSM) has recently partnered with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES ), marking a significant milestone in the school's sustainability journey as it transitions to 100% renewable energy.The partnership reflects BSM's continued commitment to environmental responsibility and its vision of creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for its community. Through its collaboration with ACEN RES, a Philippines-based renewable energy solutions provider, BSM is taking meaningful steps towards reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices within the school.The initiative comes at a particularly significant time as BSM celebrates its 50th anniversary. As the school commemorates five decades of educational excellence, the transition to renewable energy represents an important investment in its future, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability for generations to come.The initiative was spearheaded by BSM's Chief Operating Officer, Maita Borromeo, with the support of Head of School Martin van der Linde, Service Sustainability Governor Trevor Morrish-Hale, the school's Operations team, and BSM's Service & Sustainability Student Heads.Beyond its environmental impact, the partnership also reinforces BSM's educational mission of nurturing responsible global citizens. By embedding sustainability into its operations and school culture, BSM aims to demonstrate to students how collective action and everyday decisions can contribute to lasting positive change.As BSM marks its golden anniversary, the partnership with ACEN RES reflects the school's commitment to honouring its legacy while embracing opportunities to build a more sustainable future.Through this milestone, The British School Manila continues to demonstrate that sustainability is not merely an aspiration but a responsibility translated into meaningful action, inspiring its community to learn, lead, and contribute towards a greener tomorrow.About the British School ManilaThe British School Manila (BSM) is a co-educational, private, not-for-profit British international school. Founded in 1976, the school has grown from 2 classrooms and 32 students in its first year to the present day, where BSM welcomes 950+ students aged 3-18, representing 50+ nationalities.The school is a fully accredited member of the Council of International Schools (CIS), the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Council of British International Schools (COBIS), a founding member of the Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA) and a member of the East Asian Regional Council of Schools (EARCOS). Teaching staff come from a range of backgrounds with experience of the British and other highly regarded curricula. The school offers classes from Nursery to Year 13. Learn more atThe school's 2025-2026 annual report is available at:

Bea Gabuya

The British School Manila

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The British School Manila celebrates the switch to 100% renewable energy with ACEN RES News Provided By The British School Manila November 23, 2026, 07:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Environment



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