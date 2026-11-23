ShipCargo

Perplexity users can now request vehicle shipping quotes from ShipCargo and book shipments without leaving the Perplexity interface.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipCargo, an AI-powered vehicle shipping platform, today announced the launch of its integration with Perplexity, the AI answer engine. The integration makes ShipCargo the first vehicle shipping company available in Perplexity, where users can obtain shipping quotes and book vehicle shipments within the Perplexity interface.The launch reflects a broader shift in how consumers research and purchase services, as AI assistants take on a larger role in travel and relocation planning. Vehicle shipping has traditionally required consumers to submit lead forms and field calls from multiple brokers before receiving firm pricing. Through the Perplexity integration, pricing is generated by the same pricing engine used on the ShipCargo website, and the quoted price is held for 72 hours.To use the integration, a Perplexity user connects a ShipCargo account through a secure OAuth 2.0 sign-in. Once connected, the user can request a price for a specific vehicle and route, book the shipment through a secure link, and track the shipment to delivery. No payment is due at booking; the customer's card is charged when the vehicle is picked up. The tracking page shows the carrier's name and USDOT number, driver details once assigned, and an estimated delivery date.ShipCargo reports that its most common shipments include snowbirds moving vehicles between seasonal homes, buyers taking delivery of vehicles purchased from out-of-state sellers, military families relocating under PCS orders, and households moving across the country. The company states that every carrier it dispatches is verified for at least $1 million in liability coverage and $100,000 in cargo coverage, with human review of carrier selection, and that it has delivered more than 10,000 vehicles on open and enclosed carriers across the continental United States."People are starting their purchases inside AI assistants, and shipping a car should work there too," a ShipCargo spokesperson said. "Connect once, ask a question, and you get a real price and a booked shipment - no forms, no sales calls, no guessing. We believe ShipCargo is the first car shipping company you can actually book inside an AI assistant, and Perplexity is where that starts.""We run ShipCargo on AI agents ourselves - quoting, dispatching, tracking, customer service, and invoicing - with human experts directing the operation and reviewing what matters," the spokesperson added. "Being live in Perplexity is the customer-facing side of that same idea: meet people where they already ask questions, and give them a real answer they can act on."The ShipCargo integration is listed in Perplexity's connector directory. The company also provides quoting, booking, and tracking capabilities to dealerships, auctions, marketplaces, and fleets through its partner program. More information is available at ShipCargoAi.About ShipCargoShipCargo is a full-service logistics technology company powered by AI. Its platform provides instant vehicle shipping quotes, booking, carrier matching, live tracking, and delivery for consumers, dealerships, auctions, fleets, and marketplaces - door to door, across the continental United States, on open and enclosed carriers. There is no upfront payment: the customer's card is charged when the vehicle is picked up. ShipCargo is headquartered in Houston, Texas.Media ContactShipCargo Media Relations...(832) 925-3882

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ShipCargo Becomes First Car Shipping Company Available in Perplexity News Provided By The Media Source November 23, 2026, 07:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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