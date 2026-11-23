The three-day sale runs November 27–29 at showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and online, with discounts of up to 90% on selected items.

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Al Huzaifa Furniture announced a three-day sale running from November 27 to 29, 2026, at its UAE showrooms and on its website. The sale follows an early access phase that began on November 21. The announcement comes 50 years after the company opened its first showroom in Sharjah in 1976.In Dubai, the participating showrooms are on Al Wasl Road in Al Safa 1 and on Zabeel Road in Karama. The Abu Dhabi showroom is on Hamdan Street, opposite Al Mariah Mall. The Sharjah showroom is on Al Wahda Street. Both phases of the sale also run on the company's UAE website.Early access includes reductions of up to 75% on selected items. During the November 27–29 sale, reductions of up to 90% apply to selected items. The reductions in both phases are subject to availability and the company's terms and conditions.The sale covers selected items from the retailer's living room, dining room and bedroom ranges. These include sofas, sectional seating, accent chairs, dining tables, coffee tables and consoles. Selected lighting, mirrors, rugs and decorative accessories are also included.The retailer opened its Dubai flagship in 2002 and added a showroom in Abu Dhabi in 2015. In 2018, it opened its Al Wasl location and consolidated its manufacturing and warehousing operations and corporate headquarters in Emirates Industrial City. Its UAE retail operations now span the three emirates where the November sale will run.About Al Huzaifa FurnitureAl Huzaifa Furniture is a UAE-based furniture and interiors retailer founded in 1976. It operates showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and sells furniture, lighting and home accessories through its UAE website.The company launched its Design Studio on Al Wasl in late 2021. The studio works with clients on bespoke furniture and interior design. The company also began shipping to Oman in 2021.The company's UAE website is .

Taruna Sajnani

Al Huzaifa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Al Huzaifa Furniture Announces UAE-Wide Sale Across Showrooms and Online News Provided By Al Huzaifa November 23, 2026, 07:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.