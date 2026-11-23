MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Despite a minor improvement in her health, the overall condition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Rekha Patra, who was hospitalised following suspected poisoning, remained critical on Monday, said hospital sources.

Patra, who represents the Hingalganj Assembly constituency in West Bengal, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Hospital sources said her blood pressure, creatinine, and urea levels were under control, but her potassium level remained high. She was being administered medication continuously to regulate the potassium level.

According to sources, the suspected poisoning had resulted in excessive salivation. A CT scan reportedly revealed that saliva was entering her lungs and obstructing the oxygen supply, as she was not fully conscious.

Patra suddenly fell ill at her residence in Hingalganj, in North 24 Parganas district, at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. She was initially rushed to a local hospital, where she received primary treatment.

However, her condition subsequently deteriorated, prompting her transfer to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital. She was admitted to its Critical Care Unit (CCU), but there was little improvement even after four hours of treatment.

Doctors then decided to shift her to a hospital in Kolkata, where she is currently receiving specialised medical care.

The referral report issued by Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital reportedly mentioned the presence of herbal larvicide in her stomach. However, West Bengal Health Minister Dr Saradwat Mukherjee said the suspected cause of poisoning had not yet been confirmed. Fresh test reports were awaited to establish the exact substance responsible for her condition.

Patra came into the political limelight during the previous Trinamool Congress government's tenure as one of the prominent faces of the people's movement against party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates in Sandeshkhali, also in North 24 Parganas district.

Following the controversy, the BJP fielded her from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general election. However, she failed to win the seat.

She subsequently contested the Assembly election held in April this year and won from Hingalganj, becoming a BJP legislator.