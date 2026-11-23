MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) Five people were injured after an escort vehicle in the convoy of Purnea Independent MP, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav met with an accident on the Katihar-Sanhauli road late on Sunday night, leaving five people injured.

Following the incident, Pappu Yadav took to social media to express concern over the poor condition of the road and alleged negligence by the contractor and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD).

In a post on Instagram, the MP wrote, "He whom God protects, no one can harm..."

He said the accident involved one of the vehicles in his escort convoy and that everyone was safe by the grace of God and the prayers of well-wishers.

Yadav alleged that the Belori-Sanhauli-Salmari main road had remained damaged since the floods, but no proper repair work had been undertaken so far.

"The escort vehicle fell into a ditch due to the gross negligence of the contractor and the apathy of the PWD engineers," he said.

The MP further alleged that there were no warning signs, proper diversions, safety barriers or road markers near the accident site.

Holding the contractor, the Executive Engineer and the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) responsible, he questioned the lack of basic safety arrangements on the damaged stretch.

Yadav said the accident could have had more serious consequences had it not rained, as the wet soil remained soft and prevented a potentially more severe impact.

"Five people sustained injuries in this accident-some to their necks, others to their foreheads or backs. We have sent them for proper medical treatment," he said.

Expressing shock over the incident, the MP said the experience of coming so close to a major tragedy had left him deeply shaken.

"A major tragedy was averted, but this reflects severe negligence by the contracting firm responsible for the road construction. No danger signs, no warnings! Must we wait for a major catastrophe before the authorities finally wake up?" he asked.

Yadav's post has drawn attention to the condition of the flood-damaged road and the alleged absence of safety measures at the site.

There was no immediate response from the PWD or the contractor to the allegations.