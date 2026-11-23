MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) Gujarat's nine newly established municipal corporations will receive government land free of cost for developing essential civic infrastructure, with the state government granting a five-year relaxation in land allotment rules to speed up urban development and ease the financial burden on the newly formed civic bodies.

According to a resolution issued by the Revenue Department, the municipal corporations of Navsari, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Surendranagar, Morbi, Porbandar and Gandhidham will be eligible for government land to develop public amenities and administrative infrastructure.

"The decision was taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the guidance of Minister of State for Revenue, Sanjaysinh Mahida, keeping in view the limited availability of land with the newly established corporations and the financial burden that purchasing land could impose on them," officials said.

The government has identified 11 categories of civic infrastructure for which land can be allotted.

These include municipal corporation offices, fire stations, sewage treatment plants (STPs), water treatment plants (WTPs), underground drainage systems, pumping stations, water supply projects, solid and liquid waste management plants, stormwater drainage systems, Balwadis (Anganwadis), town halls, community halls and convention centres.

The move is intended to facilitate the development of basic urban services, including water supply, sanitation, drainage, waste management and fire services, alongside administrative and community infrastructure.

Under the revised provisions, government land measuring up to one hectare can be transferred to the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department for the specified purposes.

Any requirement exceeding one hectare, or involving gauchar (grazing) land, will require approval from the state government.

To initiate the process, the Municipal Commissioner of the concerned corporation will have to submit an application to the Collector through the i-ORA portal.

Land allotment will be governed by the relevant provisions of the Gujarat Land Revenue Rules, 1972, and the conditions laid down in the government resolution.

The resolution also specifies conditions for the use of grazing land. If gauchar land is required for public amenities, the allotment will have to comply with the state's gauchar policy.

An equivalent area of other government wasteland will have to be reserved as gauchar land wherever such allotment is made. The government has also clarified that ownership of the allotted land will remain with the state.

The land can be used only for the specific public purpose for which it is allotted. In Village Form No. 7, the government will continue to be recorded as the occupant, while the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department will be mentioned in the other rights column.

If the land is not utilised for its designated purpose and is required by the government for another public purpose, it can be taken back in accordance with the conditions specified in the resolution.

The five-year relaxation will remain in force from the date of publication of the resolution. During this period, the simplified provisions will apply to the allotment of land for essential and optional public amenities in the nine municipal corporations.