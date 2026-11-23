MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's sister has a funny request for all his fans.

Kritika, whom Kartik fondly calls as Kittu, came up with a rather unusual gift request who asked fans to send him a pair of socks instead of the usual flowers and cakes after spotting the state of his footwear.

Kritika took to her social media account to share a video of Kartik relaxing on his bed, seemingly unaware that his sister was recording him. The actor can be seen casually scrolling through his phone while his pet dog Katori sleeps beside him. The camera soon turns towards his feet, revealing his visibly worn-out socks with holes.

Sharing the video, Kritika gave her brother a hilarious birthday roast and wrote,“To everyone sending him flowers and cake... send him a pair of socks instead hum sabko Happy Koki day!”

Kartik turned 36 on November 22. The actor has had a busy year professionally and recently was on cloud nine post his national award win for Chandu Champion.

His birthday also saw actress Sreeleela, his rumoured girlfriend and co-star in Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic musical, also had shared a special wish for him.

She posted a picture with Kartik on his social media account and wrote,“Happy birthday to our dose of dopamine @kartikaaryan. Also take rest from shoot on birthdays”. Kartik is also gearing up for a busy lineup that includes Naagzilla, Ladaku, Kaaliya, and Captain India.

Beyond his career, Kartik has often been seen sharing a close bond with his sister. During Kritika's wedding to pilot Tejashwi Singh in Gwalior in December 2025, the actor was seen behaving very much like the doting brother. He was seen holding the 'phoolon ki chaadar' as Kritika made her bridal entry and walked towards the mandap.

He was also seen dancing with his sister during the celebrations, including to songs such as Tera Yaar Hoon Main from his own film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

–IANS

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