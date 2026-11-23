Al-Bahar SEM 655D Wheel Loader Protection Package
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Al-Bahar SEM pairs the SEM 655D wheel loader with a two-year protection and SEM Care package. New SEM 655D buyers get an Equipment Protection Plan covering two years or 5,000 hours, plus an SEM Care maintenance kit covering two years or 4,000 hours. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn SHARJAH, UAE – Al-Bahar SEM, the authorised dealer of SEM machines (a Caterpillar brand) in the UAE and wider Gulf, has announced a [limited-time] ownership package for customers buying the SEM 655D wheel loader. Every new 655D ordered through Al-Bahar comes with an Equipment Protection Plan and an SEM Care Customer Support Agreement, at a final cash selling price of [USD 80,000 – confirm currency and VAT]. Under the offer, each new SEM 655D includes:
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Equipment Protection Plan (SEP): two years or 5,000 operating hours [whichever comes first – confirm]
SEM Care kit under a Customer Support Agreement (CSA): two years or 4,000 operating hours
Service and genuine parts support from Al-Bahar's service teams [confirm branch or workshop coverage]
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