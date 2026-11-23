MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al-Bahar SEM pairs the SEM 655D wheel loader with a two-year protection and SEM Care package.

New SEM 655D buyers get an Equipment Protection Plan covering two years or 5,000 hours, plus an SEM Care maintenance kit covering two years or 4,000 hours. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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– Al-Bahar SEM, the authorised dealer of SEM machines (a Caterpillar brand) in the UAE and wider Gulf, has announced a [limited-time] ownership package for customers buying the SEM 655D wheel loader. Every new 655D ordered through Al-Bahar comes with an Equipment Protection Plan and an SEM Care Customer Support Agreement, at a final cash selling price of [USD 80,000 – confirm currency and VAT].

Equipment Protection Plan (SEP): two years or 5,000 operating hours [whichever comes first – confirm] SEM Care kit under a Customer Support Agreement (CSA): two years or 4,000 operating hours Service and genuine parts support from Al-Bahar's service teams [confirm branch or workshop coverage]

Under the offer, each new SEM 655D includes:

The offer runs from [start date] to [end date] for customers in [UAE / Kuwait / Oman / Bahrain / Qatar – confirm].

The SEM 655D belongs to SEM's 65X wheel loader series. It is powered by a Weichai engine tuned for low-speed torque and uses a countershaft transmission, an SEM-designed axle and a twin-pump flow-merging hydraulic system. Al-Bahar positions the machine for hopper feeding, coal loading and large-volume earthmoving. The cab uses SEM's patented MAC mount and has an adjustable suspension seat and air conditioning, which matters for operators working through Gulf summers.

The 655D sits in Al-Bahar's SEM wheel loader line-up next to the 636D, 660D and 665F.

For contractors and fleet owners, the package fixes two of the biggest unknowns in early ownership: unplanned repair costs and missed planned maintenance. With protection cover and SEM Care running in parallel, buyers can budget the first two years of operation with more confidence.

Al-Bahar introduced the SEM range to the region in 2020 with wheel loaders, motor graders, track-type tractors and soil compactors, the 655D among them. Alongside new machines, the company offers used and rental SEM equipment, genuine parts, hydraulic service and Customer Support Agreements.

Customers can request a quote ator call

Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar was founded in 1937 and is a leading business house in the Arabian Gulf. As a Caterpillar dealer, it supplies Cat machinery, heavy equipment, power systems and materials handling equipment. Its SEM portfolio covers wheel loaders, motor graders, track-type tractors, soil compactors and landfill compactors, supported by genuine parts, equipment service, hydraulic service, Customer Support Agreements and SEM Care. The company is headquartered in Industrial Area No. 3, Sharjah, UAE. Website: albahar-sem

SEM is a Caterpillar brand that makes wheel loaders, motor graders, track-type tractors and soil compactors. Caterpillar acquired SEM in 2008, and in 2014 the company became Caterpillar (Qingzhou) Ltd.