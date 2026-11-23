Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari Criticises PM Modi Over India-Nepal Ties

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that India-Nepal ties suffered under his leadership. He argued that India and Nepal share deep cultural roots and brotherhood rather than merely transactional diplomatic relations.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its repeated "foreign toolkit" attacks against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. "When Rahul Gandhi says something, the BJP continuously raises those questions. He is being called a foreign toolkit. Nitin Nabin is the national president, and he himself is saying that Rahul Gandhi is a foreign toolkit, and he does the same work; that is why he defames India," he said.

Expressing confidence that engagement with the visiting Nepalese Prime Minister would strengthen the bond, the senior Congress leader held PM Modi responsible for the damaged relationships between the two countries. Terming the Modi-led government extremists, he said, "India and Nepal aren't friends. Same culture, same brotherhood, standing together. Nepal didn't just stand with India once. It happened during Prime Minister Modi's tenure when Operation Sindoor took place. Modi ji has ruined the relationship. Because they are extremists, and extremists will always go to the extreme. That's why our foreign policy has gone to ruin under his tenure. I am fully confident that the relationship with the Prime Minister of Nepal who came to India will grow even stronger. It's not just a friendly relationship, but one of brotherhood, and I stand firm on this."

Earlier on Sunday, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah received a grand ceremonial welcome in the national capital as part of his two-day state visit to India. Nepalese PM Shah and PM Modi are currently holding bilateral talks to review India-Nepal relations and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation across key sectors at the Hyderabad House. Beyond government-level engagements, the visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal. The forum will provide a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and strengthen commercial ties.