

HSBC models a 33% premium, valuing Tesla at $507 a share in a deal or $212 on its own.

Wood sees Tesla's robotaxis helping fund SpaceX's orbital data centers. A deal could reportedly be announced in December and would need backing from holders of 50% of Tesla shares.

If SpaceX wants Tesla shareholders to approve a buyout, ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood believes it will have to offer them a premium, and HSBC estimates that a bid 33% above Tesla's 30-day average would value the stock at $507 per share.

“We do think the Tesla shareholder will demand a premium and will get a premium, whether it's going to be 25% or what have you. I think it's going to be worth it to SpaceX,” Wood told CNBC's Squawk Box on Friday.

While neither company has announced an offer, Tesla shareholders would have considerable say over any deal. Elon Musk told investors in October that a merger would need the backing of holders of 50% of all outstanding Tesla shares. Even a majority of the votes cast could fall short.

HSBC Puts Tesla Buyout At $507 Per Share

The prospect of a SpaceX bid changed how HSBC values Tesla stock.“Given the acquisition newsflow, we believe the current share price of Tesla offers an anchor, irrespective of the fundamentals,” the bank said in a note.

Drawing on premiums paid in comparable deals, HSBC estimated that a bid 33% above Tesla's 30-day average would value the stock at $507 a share. If Tesla stays independent, the bank values it at $212 a share based on the cash it expects Tesla's seven businesses to generate. HSBC gave the two outcomes equal weight and more than doubled its price target to $359 from $157, implying a 4% upside from current levels, while upgrading the stock to 'Hold' from 'Reduce.'

Wood Makes The Case For A Tesla Premium

Meanwhile, Wood sees a role for Tesla's robotaxis in one of SpaceX's most expensive ambitions.“In the short-term, RoboTaxi is going to deliver massive cash flows, we believe, which will help fund orbital data centers,” she said. Wood expects computing in orbit to become cheaper than computing on Earth within two years. In a stock-for-stock deal, Tesla investors would own a piece of the business their robotaxis could help finance.

ARK owns both stocks and has run the numbers from each side of the table. In October, its researchers estimated that a premium of about 24% to Tesla's closing price at the time would divide the projected gains from a merger evenly between the two groups of shareholders.

The companies already have an elaborate business relationship. Tesla booked $626 million in revenue from sales of its Megapack batteries to SpaceX in the first nine months of 2026. Additionally, billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya sees a broader opportunity in bringing their power supplies, chips, AI models, and products under one roof. At SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas flagged a computing campus of more than one gigawatt, according to a note shared by Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt.

HSBC Sees Control As Musk's Main Motive

Independent directors at both companies are weighing a possible deal. Musk said his role at each company keeps him out of those talks.“I think some people out there assume that a SpaceX and Tesla merger is a certainty, and I think that would be overstating it,” he told investors on SpaceX's earnings call last month. SpaceX and Tesla could reportedly announce a merger as early as December, though the announcement could slip into early 2027.

Baron Sees Gains With Or Without A Merger

On the other hand, Ron Baron, a longtime shareholder in both Tesla and SpaceX, declined to say what price would win his vote.“Whatever their decision is, I'm going to support him,” Baron said in a CNBC interview.

Baron said his investments in Musk's companies had already earned about $30 billion and could generate hundreds of billions more over the next decade. When asked whether the gains depended on Tesla and SpaceX joining forces, he replied,“Doesn't matter to me. He's going to do what's best for the companies and for operating most efficiently.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA And SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' on Tesla and 'bearish' on SpaceX at the time of writing, with 'low' message volume for both stocks.

One user said the talks could lift Tesla stock after Friday's selloff:“SpaceX merger discussions remain a potential game-changing catalyst.”

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Another user said that the price should come first.“Tesla needs to determine a fair price for its agreement to the SpaceX merger.”

View this Stocktwits post

So far this year, Tesla shares are down 23%, while SpaceX shares are 5% below their June IPO price.

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