2026 turned out to be a mixed year for Indian cinema. While some films enjoyed impressive theatrical runs, several releases failed to bring audiences to theatres. Even popular actors, familiar franchises and interesting storylines could not guarantee box-office success. From romantic dramas to social thrillers, here are some films that received disappointing box-office verdicts this year.

1. Ginny Weds Sunny 2

Starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' failed to create the expected buzz at the box office. Despite being a romantic comedy, the film struggled to attract moviegoers. According to Koimoi, it collected approximately Rs 1.81 crore worldwide and received a flop verdict.

2. Aakhri Sawaal

Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawaal' was another film that could not make a mark commercially. Despite featuring an established Bollywood actor, the film struggled to bring audiences to cinemas. Its worldwide collection stood at approximately Rs 3.96 crore, according to Koimoi's box-office tracker.

3. Ek Din

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama 'Ek Din' also failed to perform as expected. Despite the curiosity surrounding the pairing, the film received a disappointing response from theatre audiences. It collected around Rs 5.52 crore worldwide.

4. Bandar

Starring Bobby Deol and directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Bandar' could not translate its theatrical release into strong box-office numbers. The film earned approximately Rs 4.93 crore worldwide and received a flop verdict.

5. Assi

Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama 'Assi', directed by Anubhav Sinha, also struggled commercially. Despite exploring an important social issue, the film could not attract a large theatrical audience. Its worldwide collection stood at approximately Rs 14.97 crore.

6. Do Deewane Seher Mein

Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' failed to find a wider audience. The romantic drama collected around Rs 9.41 crore worldwide and was declared a flop.

Other Films That Struggled

Apart from these releases, films such as 'Tu Yaa Main', 'Happy Patel', 'Rahu Ketu', 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' and 'Vadh 2' also received disappointing box-office verdicts.

While theatrical collections tell an important story, a film's overall financial performance also depends on digital, satellite and music rights. Nevertheless, these releases remained among the commercial disappointments of Indian cinema in 2026.