For a Class 12 student, choosing design means deciding what to study, how to learn and which kind of work to explore. DPU School of Design's“Made, Not Memorised” theme offers a starting point for that decision: look closely at the work a course asks students to do.

When comparing design courses after 12th, students and parents need answers about the curriculum, entry requirements, study costs and career preparation. A course name can begin the search. The details behind it should guide the decision.

Begin with the student's interest

Before preparing a shortlist, students can try a small task connected with an interest. Someone curious about spaces could draw a room layout. Someone interested in visual communication could prepare a poster. These are ways to explore an interest, rather than admission requirements.

The student can then consider which part of the task they wanted to pursue. Was it understanding the problem, trying different ideas, working with materials or explaining a choice?

Parents can use these observations to start a conversation. Asking what the student enjoyed and what they found difficult gives them something specific to discuss. It also leaves room for an interest to develop through further practice.

A student unsure about a specialisation can ask how subject choices are made and whether the programme allows time to explore interests before committing to a direction.

Read the curriculum and examine the work

Choosing a design course requires a closer look at what students will study and produce. Families can ask for the curriculum, examples of assignments and an explanation of how work is assessed.

A useful question is: what does a student submit, and how is it evaluated? Families can also ask how feedback is given, whether students revise their work and how the teaching schedule supports practical assignments.

The “Made, Not Memorised” theme becomes relevant here. It gives families a reason to examine the process behind a finished piece. An early sketch, a trial version and an explanation of a change can make that process easier to understand.

For families considering DPU School of Design, a course discussion can focus on these questions. A confirmed student project would provide a useful basis for understanding how the theme relates to teaching.

Confirm admission requirements and costs

Students should check the current requirements for the exact programme before applying. They can confirm eligible subjects, required documents, selection stages and application dates through official admissions information.

Any entrance examination, interview or portfolio requirement needs the same attention. Students should ask what is required for their chosen programme and prepare according to those instructions.

Families also need a written breakdown of the financial commitment. Alongside tuition, they can ask whether materials, software, equipment, accommodation, transport or other charges apply.

Where scholarships are relevant, the conditions and renewal requirements should be clear before a family includes financial support in its budget. Unanswered questions about fees should be resolved before a payment decision.

Connect career questions with actual responsibilities

A discussion about design career options should help students understand the work they may want to pursue. Families can ask which responsibilities different roles involve and how the course prepares students to approach those responsibilities.

They can also request an explanation of internship support, portfolio preparation and placement assistance. Any placement information should identify the relevant batch and distinguish internships from employment.

For students exploring design education in Pune, a counselling meeting is an opportunity to bring these questions together. The student can discuss interests and study expectations, while parents can clarify costs and support.

After the meeting, both can review the answers against the published documents. A shortlist built around those answers gives the family a clearer basis for choosing a course and identifying what still needs confirmation.

Compare what everyday study would involve

Before deciding, students can picture an ordinary week on the course. They can ask how scheduled classes, practical assignments and independent work fit together. A sample timetable can support a discussion about travel, preparation and the time needed to complete a task.

The same discussion can include access to resources. If an assignment requires particular equipment or software, families can ask where students use it, whether access has conditions and which expenses are included in the published fees. These questions help connect the course description with the arrangements a student would need.

Students can also ask what happens when they find an assignment difficult. Understanding whom to approach, how feedback is received and what academic support is available can make expectations clearer before enrolment.

Give the student a part in the decision

A counselling discussion can leave students with information to consider rather than pressure to decide immediately. They can write down what attracted them to the programme, which tasks they would like to attempt and what remains uncertain.

Parents can prepare their own notes about affordability, travel and the information still required. Comparing these notes can reveal where their expectations agree and where another conversation would help. They can keep copies of the documents used to answer their main questions.

For families considering DPU SOD, this provides a way to organise follow-up questions without assuming that every concern has already been answered. A decision can then rest on the student's interests, the programme information and the practical arrangements the family has checked together before making a commitment.