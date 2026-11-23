Besiktas Rally to Beat Konyaspor 4-2 as Vlahovic Scores Twice
(MENAFN) Besiktas came from level terms in the second half to beat Konyaspor 4-2 away on Sunday, taking all three points in the 12th week of the Turkish Super Lig.
Vlahovic put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute, collecting the ball after a scramble that followed a pass from Wilfred Ndidi and firing into the net.
Konyaspor responded through Dompe, whose free kick narrowly cleared the crossbar in the 18th minute. Nine minutes later, Muleka's header from a Dompe cross was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Nubel.
Besiktas doubled the lead in the 34th minute. Ndidi chipped a clever pass into the penalty area, where Vlahovic controlled the ball and finished to make it 2-0.
The hosts pulled one back in the 42nd minute. Dompe collected a pass from Deniz Turuc and finished well from outside the penalty area.
Konyaspor leveled in the 62nd minute, when Enis Destan rose to meet a cross from Deniz Turuc on the right and headed into the net.
Besiktas regained the lead in the 79th minute. Poku laid the ball off to Trossard, whose powerful strike from outside the penalty area made it 3-2.
Konyaspor tried to answer, and Mustafa Mohammed tested Nubel from distance in the 85th minute.
Besiktas settled the contest in the third minute of stoppage time. Murillo's pass from the right found Cerny inside the penalty area, and he fired a low finish into the net to complete the 4-2 win.
Sunday's other results
Erzurumspor 0-1 Goztepe
Kasimpasa 2-1 Alanyaspor
Trabzonspor 1-0 Eyupsor
Vlahovic put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute, collecting the ball after a scramble that followed a pass from Wilfred Ndidi and firing into the net.
Konyaspor responded through Dompe, whose free kick narrowly cleared the crossbar in the 18th minute. Nine minutes later, Muleka's header from a Dompe cross was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Nubel.
Besiktas doubled the lead in the 34th minute. Ndidi chipped a clever pass into the penalty area, where Vlahovic controlled the ball and finished to make it 2-0.
The hosts pulled one back in the 42nd minute. Dompe collected a pass from Deniz Turuc and finished well from outside the penalty area.
Konyaspor leveled in the 62nd minute, when Enis Destan rose to meet a cross from Deniz Turuc on the right and headed into the net.
Besiktas regained the lead in the 79th minute. Poku laid the ball off to Trossard, whose powerful strike from outside the penalty area made it 3-2.
Konyaspor tried to answer, and Mustafa Mohammed tested Nubel from distance in the 85th minute.
Besiktas settled the contest in the third minute of stoppage time. Murillo's pass from the right found Cerny inside the penalty area, and he fired a low finish into the net to complete the 4-2 win.
Sunday's other results
Erzurumspor 0-1 Goztepe
Kasimpasa 2-1 Alanyaspor
Trabzonspor 1-0 Eyupsor
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