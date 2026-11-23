Netanyahu, Eisenkot Talks Stall After 4 Hours, No Unity Deal Yet
(MENAFN) Israel's Likud and Yashar parties failed to bridge their differences during a four-hour meeting Sunday, agreeing only to hold another round of talks on forming a unity government.
Likud is led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Yashar by Gadi Eisenkot. In a joint statement, their delegations said they had laid out their positions on key issues and discussed them in detail. The statement set no date for the next meeting and announced no breakthroughs.
President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the task of forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot is pushing for a broad coalition that would unite Likud with parties from his own bloc to replace Netanyahu's government.
The two sides remain divided over who should lead. Yashar, with 21 seats in the 120-member Knesset, demands that Eisenkot serve as prime minister for the entire term. Likud, with 27 seats, wants Netanyahu to hold the post. Eisenkot's team has also demanded that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir be kept out of the next government, and Likud has declined to commit to that in advance, Israel's Channel 12 reported earlier.
Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu met separately with two far-right allies: Ben-Gvir, whose Otzma Yehudit party holds seven seats, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose Religious Zionism party holds six. Likud said the meetings were aimed at “coordinating the right-wing camp’s next steps.”
Eisenkot's bloc is made up of Yashar, Naftali Bennett's Together list (12 seats), Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beytenu (seven) and Yair Golan's Democrats (eight).
Should the unity talks collapse, Yashar intends to seek a Knesset confidence vote on a minority government before Eisenkot's mandate runs out on Dec. 6. That government would depend on outside backing from the Joint List, headed by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, headed by Mansour Abbas. Together, the two parties hold 19 seats.
A minority government wins a confidence vote when votes in favor exceed votes against. Lawmakers outside the coalition can support it on key votes without taking Cabinet posts.
Netanyahu, 77, has led a far-right government since late 2022. He is on trial on corruption charges and has been the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Likud is led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Yashar by Gadi Eisenkot. In a joint statement, their delegations said they had laid out their positions on key issues and discussed them in detail. The statement set no date for the next meeting and announced no breakthroughs.
President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the task of forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot is pushing for a broad coalition that would unite Likud with parties from his own bloc to replace Netanyahu's government.
The two sides remain divided over who should lead. Yashar, with 21 seats in the 120-member Knesset, demands that Eisenkot serve as prime minister for the entire term. Likud, with 27 seats, wants Netanyahu to hold the post. Eisenkot's team has also demanded that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir be kept out of the next government, and Likud has declined to commit to that in advance, Israel's Channel 12 reported earlier.
Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu met separately with two far-right allies: Ben-Gvir, whose Otzma Yehudit party holds seven seats, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose Religious Zionism party holds six. Likud said the meetings were aimed at “coordinating the right-wing camp’s next steps.”
Eisenkot's bloc is made up of Yashar, Naftali Bennett's Together list (12 seats), Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beytenu (seven) and Yair Golan's Democrats (eight).
Should the unity talks collapse, Yashar intends to seek a Knesset confidence vote on a minority government before Eisenkot's mandate runs out on Dec. 6. That government would depend on outside backing from the Joint List, headed by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, headed by Mansour Abbas. Together, the two parties hold 19 seats.
A minority government wins a confidence vote when votes in favor exceed votes against. Lawmakers outside the coalition can support it on key votes without taking Cabinet posts.
Netanyahu, 77, has led a far-right government since late 2022. He is on trial on corruption charges and has been the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
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