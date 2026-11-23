Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 47
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Treasury shares before start of programme
|55.109
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement
|10,970
|254.20
|2,788,588
|Monday, 16 November 2026
|190
|230.00
|43,700
|Tuesday, 17 November 2026
|200
|236.00
|47,200
|Wednesday, 18 November 2026
|230
|233.06
|53,604
|Thursday, 19 November 2026
|240
|236.83
|56,839
|Friday, 20 November 2026
|240
|232.83
|55,879
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions
|12,070
|252.35
|3,045,810
With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 67,179 shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.
Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendix
Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time – CET
|95
|230
|XCSE
|20261116 12:36:56.460068
|15
|230
|XCSE
|20261116 13:05:15.441077
|2
|230
|XCSE
|20261116 15:02:32.785784
|78
|230
|XCSE
|20261116 16:09:56.235444
|32
|232
|XCSE
|20261117 9:39:54.684276
|68
|232
|XCSE
|20261117 9:41:36.172404
|100
|240
|XCSE
|20261117 13:52:22.823247
|95
|234
|XCSE
|20261118 9:05:44.731184
|5
|234
|XCSE
|20261118 9:06:35.020251
|119
|232
|XCSE
|20261118 12:35:05.263069
|11
|236
|XCSE
|20261118 15:30:33.395439
|100
|238
|XCSE
|20261119 9:33:46.099221
|30
|236
|XCSE
|20261119 13:25:04.116977
|95
|236
|XCSE
|20261119 13:25:04.773074
|15
|236
|XCSE
|20261119 16:25:02.902859
|54
|234
|XCSE
|20261120 09.24.14,891
|46
|234
|XCSE
|20261120 09.24.56,809
|42
|232
|XCSE
|20261120 10.11.03,488
|98
|232
|XCSE
|20261120 10.11.14,987
This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
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Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 39 - share buy back week 47
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