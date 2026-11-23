(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital. Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme. The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information. The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 10,970 254.20 2,788,588 Monday, 16 November 2026 190 230.00 43,700 Tuesday, 17 November 2026 200 236.00 47,200 Wednesday, 18 November 2026 230 233.06 53,604 Thursday, 19 November 2026 240 236.83 56,839 Friday, 20 November 2026 240 232.83 55,879 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 12,070 252.35 3,045,810

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 67,179 shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – CET 95 230 XCSE 20261116 12:36:56.460068 15 230 XCSE 20261116 13:05:15.441077 2 230 XCSE 20261116 15:02:32.785784 78 230 XCSE 20261116 16:09:56.235444 32 232 XCSE 20261117 9:39:54.684276 68 232 XCSE 20261117 9:41:36.172404 100 240 XCSE 20261117 13:52:22.823247 95 234 XCSE 20261118 9:05:44.731184 5 234 XCSE 20261118 9:06:35.020251 119 232 XCSE 20261118 12:35:05.263069 11 236 XCSE 20261118 15:30:33.395439 100 238 XCSE 20261119 9:33:46.099221 30 236 XCSE 20261119 13:25:04.116977 95 236 XCSE 20261119 13:25:04.773074 15 236 XCSE 20261119 16:25:02.902859 54 234 XCSE 20261120 09.24.14,891 46 234 XCSE 20261120 09.24.56,809 42 232 XCSE 20261120 10.11.03,488 98 232 XCSE 20261120 10.11.14,987

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 39 - share buy back week 47