(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 23 November 2026 EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the“Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 26 October 2026 (the“Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 16 November 2026 24,750 73.19 1,811,341.40 17 November 2026 25,600 71.92 1,841,108.35 18 November 2026 25,100 71.85 1,803,401.20 19 November 2026 24,918 72.03 1,794,807.30 20 November 2026 25,500 70.64 1,801,305.55 TOTAL 125,868 9,051,963.80

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 16 November 2026 24,000 73.19 1,756,673.85 17 November 2026 24,000 71.95 1,726,821.30 18 November 2026 24,500 71.84 1,760,143.15 19 November 2026 24,582 72.05 1,771,180.65 20 November 2026 25,000 70.66 1,766,434.20 TOTAL 122,082 8,781,253.15

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the Second Tranche is approximately €71 million for a total amount of 988,020 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 23 November 2026, the Company held in total 7,807,492 ordinary shares in treasury (3.76% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.15% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment

Exor Press Release - W48-26 Buyback