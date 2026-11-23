MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vietnam Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2027–2032, with battery electric vehicles holding a 75.05% share in 2026.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the Vietnam electric vehicle market size is expected to climb from USD 3.71 billion in 2026 to USD 10.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 19.4% from 2027 to 2032. Local manufacturing, lower excise and registration charges, and public-transport targets are fueling this growth. Shared motorcycle battery services are opening up further demand. However, patchy charging along long routes and the high price of electric buses compared with diesel ones may slow adoption.

Vietnam Electric Vehicle Market Trends and Drivers

Government Support and Reduced EV Taxation: Government tax concessions are making electric-car purchases more affordable in Vietnam. Lower special consumption taxes and exemptions from first-time registration fees reduce upfront ownership costs for eligible vehicles. These measures support buyer interest through the incentive period, while the scheduled tax increase may influence purchasing decisions in the longer term.



Domestic EV Production and Import Expansion: VinFast's expanding manufacturing operations in Vietnam are strengthening local EV supply and supporting market demand. Production facilities in Hai Phong and Ha Tinh provide additional capacity to serve domestic buyers and export markets. This growing production base also gives the company greater scope to respond to rising electric vehicle demand across the country.

“Vietnam's electric vehicle market is shaped by changing consumer demand, vehicle manufacturing activity, charging infrastructure development, and government policies. Mordor Intelligence assesses these factors using consistent market definitions, verified industry data, and structured analyst research to provide a reliable basis for evaluating market conditions and growth prospects.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .



Vietnam Electric Vehicle Market Share by Region

Northern Vietnam is moving fastest, with electric taxis and buses taking over from older diesel fleets in Hanoi. This opens up a wider fleet customer base for suppliers beyond private car buyers.

Southern Vietnam is the biggest regional market. Its large vehicle base and organized public-transport fleets give suppliers two routes to growth: individual owners and bus operators.

Vietnam Electric Vehicle Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Buses

By Propulsion

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

By Driving Range

Below 200 km

200 to 400 km

Above 400 km

By Battery Type

LFP

NMC/NCA

Others

By End User

Private Ownership

Commercial Fleet/Ride-Hailing

Government and Public Transport

Vietnam Electric Vehicle Companies

VinFast Auto Ltd.



Hyundai Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

BYD Auto Co. Ltd

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Kia Corporation

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

MG Motor (China)

Chery Automobile Co.

Great Wall Motor (Haval)

Volvo Car AB

Selex Motors (VN)

Dat Bike (VN)

Foxconn EV Charging (VN)

VinEG Green Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company (VN)

ABB Vietnam (Chargers)

Delta Electronics (VN)

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