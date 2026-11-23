Businesses, CPAs, and tax professionals can prepare their information returns early, with submissions queued for IRS processing through the new IRIS system.

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tax2efile, an IRS-authorized e-filing service provider, has announced that it is now accepting Form 1099 and Form 1098 pre-filings for the 2026 tax year. Businesses, accounting firms, financial institutions, and tax professionals can prepare and submit their returns ahead of the 2027 IRS filing season.Returns submitted during the pre-filing period will be queued for transmission once the IRS begins accepting 2026 tax year filings.Prepare Early and Avoid the Filing Season RushThe start of the year brings several tax reporting responsibilities for businesses and accounting professionals. Gathering recipient information, reviewing payment records, and preparing multiple returns can become challenging as filing deadlines approach.Tax2efile's pre-filing service gives customers an opportunity to complete these tasks earlier. Filers can review their information, identify missing details, and address potential errors before the IRS filing season begins."Tax filing should not become a last-minute responsibility for businesses. By opening pre-filing for the 2026 tax year, we want to give our customers more time to prepare accurate returns and manage their filing responsibilities without unnecessary pressure. Our goal is to make the entire process easier, particularly for businesses and tax professionals handling large filing volumes," said a Heymi Molina Customer Support Lead.Filing Tools Designed for Businesses and Tax ProfessionalsTax2efile offers online filing tools and services to help businesses and tax professionals prepare and manage their information returns efficiently.Key features include:.Multiple Form Support: Prepare and e-file supported Forms 1099 and 1098 through a single platform..Bulk Upload: Upload multiple returns using spreadsheets, reducing manual data entry and saving time..TIN Matching: Verify recipient names and Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) to help identify potential mismatches before filing..Recipient Copy Services: Distribute recipient copies through available printing, mailing, and email delivery options..Filing Status Tracking: Monitor submitted returns and receive updates on their processing status..Volume-Based Pricing: Businesses, CPAs, and tax professionals handling large filing volumes can request pricing tailored to their needs.These features help simplify the filing process, reduce administrative work, and support businesses managing multiple information returns.Tax2efile Adapts to the IRS FIRE-to-IRIS TransitionThe upcoming filing season marks an important change in how the IRS receives information returns.The IRS will retire its Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) system, with the final submission deadline scheduled for November 19, 2026, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The Information Returns Intake System (IRIS) will replace FIRE for the 2027 filing season.Tax2efile has adapted its filing process to support this transition, allowing customers to continue preparing their Form 1099 and 1098 returns through its existing online platform.Start Pre-Filing TodayTax2efile encourages businesses, CPAs, and financial institutions to prepare their 2026 information returns early and avoid the pressure of approaching filing deadlines.Visit to get started.About Tax2efileTax2efile is an IRS-authorized e-filing service provider helping individuals, businesses, and tax professionals electronically file federal tax forms. The platform supports Forms 1099, 1098, 2290, ACA information returns, and business tax extensions, offering accessible online filing solutions.Media ContactHeymi Molina...(703) 229-0326

Heymi Molina

Tax2efile

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tax2efile Opens 2026 Tax Year Form 1099 and 1098 Pre-Filing Ahead of IRS Filing Season News Provided By Yakshna Solutions Inc November 23, 2026, 07:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.