i-ESG will demonstrate FactTrace AI, an AI tool that cuts ESG gap analysis from weeks to 15 minutes, for financial institutions over the next six months.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- i-ESG, an AI-powered ESG data platform company and a solution partner of the UN Global Compact, has been selected to showcase its technology at the AI Experience Centre of the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT) Foundation. Over the next six months, i-ESG will demonstrate FactTrace AI, a tool that reduces ESG gap analysis against multiple regulatory frameworks from several weeks to about 15 minutes, as European banks face growing ESG disclosure and risk management requirements.The LHoFT is Luxembourg's national fintech innovation hub, set up as a public-private foundation to connect startups with the country's financial sector. Its AI Experience Centre is a physical space where visitors, from students to industry leaders, can try AI tools built for real financial use cases through interactive displays.The selection marks i-ESG's return to Luxembourg. The company took part in LHoFT's Catapult program last year and now moves from that program to a hands-on showcase inside one of Europe's leading financial centres.[ESG data is becoming a regulated part of finance]For financial institutions, non-financial data is no longer a voluntary topic. Under the European Banking Authority's (EBA) Pillar 3 ESG disclosure requirements, banks must report how ESG risks affect their business, and supervisors expect stronger ESG risk management. To meet these rules, banks need ESG data on their clients and investments that they can trust, check and use in decisions.i-ESG sees the showcase as a direct way to show financial institutions how ESG-specialized AI can support this work.[FactTrace AI: from weeks of manual review to minutes]At the AI Experience Centre, visitors can test FactTrace AI, i-ESG's AI-powered gap analysis tool. i-ESG already uses the tool in projects with international organizations. Its main features are:- Mapping across multiple regulatory frameworks: The tool compares a company's ESG information with several global disclosure standards at the same time.- Fast gap analysis: Work that usually takes several weeks of manual review can be completed in about 15 minutes.- A data platform for issuer engagement: Financial institutions can use the results to have specific, evidence-based conversations with the companies they lend to or invest in.FactTrace AI combines i-ESG's ESG data infrastructure with its AI analysis technology. The company expects the showcase to speed up projects it is currently discussing with financial institutions and partners in Europe."ESG data is quickly becoming part of how finance is regulated, and banks need data they can rely on, not more reports to read," said Bell (Jongwoong) Kim, founder and CEO of i-ESG. "The LHoFT AI Experience Centre gives financial professionals a chance to test our ESG-specialized AI with their own eyes and see how a gap analysis that once took weeks can be done in minutes. We are grateful to the LHoFT team for this opportunity, and we invite anyone visiting Luxembourg in the coming months to come and try it."[About i-ESG]i-ESG is an AI-powered ESG data platform company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with entities in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Singapore. Its platform brings ESG data collection, management, AI analysis and disclosure together in one system, helping companies, financial institutions and public organizations respond to complex sustainability regulations with data they can trust. Built on more than 15 ESG-specific data and AI patents and over 20 million ESG data points, i-ESG is a solution partner of the UN Global Compact and a winner of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Challenge.

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i-ESG Selected for LHoFT AI Experience Centre in Luxembourg News Provided By i-ESG November 23, 2026, 07:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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