MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Singapore glass partition specialist Wing Yap Glass Works says doors, ceiling voids and seals affect privacy, urging buyers to check tested STC ratings.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wing Yap Glass Works, a Singapore supplier of acoustic glass partitions and doors, is urging office tenants and fit-out teams to check the whole partition assembly before they rely on a glass meeting room for confidential conversations. In the company's experience, a glass room that leaks speech usually has a gap somewhere other than the glass: under the door, above the ceiling, or where the frame meets a column or window mullion.

What an STC rating tells you

Sound Transmission Class (STC) is a single number describing how much airborne sound a wall or partition blocks in a laboratory test. The higher the number, the less gets through. At STC 35, loud speech in the next room can be heard but not understood, according to bands published by The Soundproofing Company. The Building and Construction Authority uses STC 35 as the minimum for partitions between rooms and general office areas in its Green Mark 2021 Health and Wellbeing technical guide.

Wing Yap's single glazed Sonic Shield One system uses 11.52 mm laminated glass in a 25 mm aluminium frame. TÜV SÜD PSB tested it at its Singapore laboratory in January 2025 and measured STC 35. For rooms that need more, the company publishes a range of STC 42 to 46 for its double glazed Sonic Shield Plus, which sets two panes across a 74 mm air gap in a 108 mm frame. Both belong to Wing Yap's range of single and double glazed partition systems.

Where sound gets out

A laboratory tests a partition with its perimeter sealed. A finished meeting room has a door, a ceiling void and several junctions, and sound takes whichever route is easiest. Pair a well rated glass wall with an ordinary door that has an open gap at the floor, and the room will perform closer to the door than to the wall.

Acoustic doors close that gap with perimeter gaskets and a drop seal that lowers when the door shuts. Above the ceiling, sound can travel over the top of a partition through a shared void unless the void is closed off. Neither detail shows up in a product brochure, which is why Wing Yap surveys door positions and the ceiling void before it recommends a system.

Matching the rating to the room

Not every room needs the highest rating. A project room used for team discussions may be fine with a single glazed system. HR interview rooms, boardrooms, clinic consultation rooms and legal offices are a different case. A conversation overheard there can involve personal data, which Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act requires organisations to protect with reasonable security arrangements. For those rooms, a double glazed system with a sealed acoustic door is usually worth the extra frame depth and cost.

Four questions to put to a supplier

Anyone comparing acoustic partitions or sourcing acoustic doors in Singapore can ask:

1. Which tested configuration does the quoted STC figure refer to, and can I see the test report?

2. Is the door acoustically rated, and does it have perimeter seals and a drop seal?

3. How will the ceiling void and the floor junction be sealed?

4. Who checks the seals and gaps at handover?

Wing Yap avoids calling any partition a soundproof glass wall, because no glass partition stops all sound. A tested rating, a matching door and a sealed ceiling get much closer to what most clients mean when they use the word.

About Wing Yap Glass Works

Wing Yap Glass Works Pte Ltd has designed, supplied and installed glass partition systems for offices and commercial interiors in Singapore since 2014. Its Sonic Shield range covers frameless, single glazed and double glazed partitions and doors. One in-house team handles each project from site survey and shop drawings through to supply and installation. The company holds bizSAFE Level 3 certification and operates from UB Point, 61 Ubi Avenue 1, Singapore.

Wing Yap Sales Team

Wing Yap Glass Works Pte Ltd

+65 8417 0603

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Acoustic Glass Partitions: Why Glass Meeting Rooms Still Leak Speech News Provided By MediaPlus Digital November 23, 2026, 07:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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