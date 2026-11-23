MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The guide compares Jenova, Nomi, Kindroid, SillyTavern, JanitorAI and AI Dungeon on memory, character imports, pricing and story continuity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aigeo has published a November 2026 comparison of six Character alternatives, examining memory, character imports, pricing and long-story continuity.By Aigeo · Updated November 2026 · Disclosure: Jenova is an Aigeo client.Long roleplay tends to break the same way. Forty sessions in, the AI forgets who betrayed whom, mixes up two side characters or drops the quest you were halfway through. Character has improved here in 2026: Story Memory and message pins are available to everyone, and c.ai+ subscribers also get automatically saved Facts and more memory. If you run long stories, you may still want more: the whole world remembered rather than one character, your existing characters brought along, or more control over what the AI keeps. We compared six Character AI alternatives on exactly that: Jenova's Roleplay Game Master, Nomi, Kindroid, SillyTavern, JanitorAI and AI Dungeon.Before you switch, it is worth exporting your data, which Character says you can do in the app or on its website, and keeping a text copy of the characters and stories you care about.The short answerBest for long, story-driven roleplay with memory: Jenova Roleplay Game MasterBest for a long-term companion that remembers you: NomiBest for a highly customizable companion: KindroidBest for maximum control (free, but technical): SillyTavernBest free library of community characters: JanitorAIBest for classic text adventures: AI DungeonHow we comparedWe compared each app on how it keeps a long story consistent: what it remembers on its own, what you have to maintain yourself, whether you can bring characters you already have, and what the free and paid plans include. Our assessments are based on each company's website, help center and pricing pages, plus recent reporting where a company doesn't publish a figure, all checked in November 2026. Prices are US list prices and can vary by region and platform.We also rate memory upkeep: how much of the remembering you have to do yourself. Low means the app tracks the story for you; high means you write and maintain the notes.Why AI roleplay forgets, and what“memory” really meansA language model can read only a limited amount of text at once, called its context window. Once a story outgrows that window, earlier scenes drop out unless something else keeps them. Roleplay apps deal with this in three ways, and most combine them:A bigger context window. More of the recent story stays visible. That helps, but it isn't memory: anything that scrolls out is still gone.Memory you maintain. Pins, lorebooks, journal entries and story cards hold the facts you choose. They are reliable, but you become the story's archivist.Memory the app maintains. The app records facts or a structured story state for you, such as auto-saved facts or a campaign record of characters and plot threads.The useful question is how much of that upkeep lands on you. It is the main difference between the apps below.Comparison at a glanceJenova Roleplay Game Master | Best for: Long, story-driven roleplay with a big cast; Memory approach: Campaign state it maintains: World Lock (confirmed facts), NPC Registry, Story Arcs, Known Locations; Memory upkeep: Low; Character import: Upload PNG/JSON character cards, or paste a character from Character; US price: Free plan (limited monthly usage, no credit card); Plus $20/moCharacter (for reference) | Best for: Chatting with community-made characters; Memory approach: Story Memory and pins for everyone; auto-saved Facts and more memory on c.ai+; Memory upkeep: Medium; Character import: Create in the app; US price: Free plan; c.ai+ $9.99/moNomi | Best for: A long-term companion; Memory approach: Long-term memory of your conversations, with little setup; Memory upkeep: Low; Character import: Create in the app; US price: Free to start (daily message allowance); subscriptionKindroid | Best for: A highly customizable companion; Memory approach: Layered: Cascaded Memory, long-term memory, key memories, journal entries; Memory upkeep: Medium; Character import: Create in the app; US price: 50-message preview, then subscription (varies by platform)SillyTavern | Best for: Maximum control, self-hosted; Memory approach: Lorebooks (World Info), running summaries, extensions you configure; Memory upkeep: High; Character import: Imports PNG/JSON cards, including embedded lorebooks; US price: Free, open source; you pay for the model you connectJanitorAI | Best for: A huge free character library; Memory approach: Depends on the model: free JanitorLLM reads about 9K tokens; Chat Memory summaries; Memory upkeep: High; Character import: Create in the app or use community characters; US price: Free (JanitorLLM); janitor+ $12.99/moAI Dungeon | Best for: Classic text adventures; Memory approach: Story Cards, Plot Essentials, Memory Bank; context from 4K (free) to 32K tokens; Memory upkeep: Medium; Character import: Build with Story Cards and scenarios; US price: Free tier (Wanderer); from $14.99/mo (Journey)The 6 best Character alternatives for long roleplay1. Jenova Roleplay Game Master: best for long, story-driven roleplay with memoryRoleplay Game Master, from the multi-model AI agent platform Jenova, is an AI game master rather than a single-character chatbot. It builds the world, plays every non-player character and keeps a structured record of the campaign, which Jenova describes as“unlimited memory.” If your stories keep outgrowing a chat app's memory, it is the most structured option in this comparison.How it remembers. The campaign state includes World Lock for confirmed setting facts, an NPC Registry for named characters (each with a role, faction and disposition toward you), Story Arcs for open plot threads and Known Locations. It also tracks relationships between NPCs, such as rivalries and debts, and optional Live Mechanics such as HP, gold and spell slots. Facts become binding only after you confirm them in GM Mode, so brainstorming doesn't leak into the story.Bringing your characters. It imports character cards as PNG or JSON files. For apps that don't give you a card file, such as Character, you paste the character's description, personality and example dialogue with a short story recap into GM Mode, and the character joins the NPC Registry.Also worth knowing. GM Mode handles planning, maps, portraits and research, while Roleplay Mode stays in character with no tool access. It runs D&D 5e, Pathfinder 2e, Call of Cthulhu and homebrew rules. On the Plus plan you can choose models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, DeepSeek and Qwen and switch mid-session. Campaigns sync across web, iOS and Android.Price. A free plan with a limited monthly usage allowance and no credit card; Plus is $20 per month with 30 times the free allowance. The free plan covers the core features, so Plus is worth it mainly if you play most days or want to choose your own model.Trade-offs. It is built for stories and campaigns rather than one-to-one companionship, so a companion app may suit you better if that is the main draw. Combat is resolved in the narrative, not on a tactical grid, and Plus costs more than c.ai+.2. Nomi: best for a long-term companion that remembers youNomi is an AI companion app built around memory. The company says its companions remember details, relationships and context across conversations, and the memory works without much setup. It also offers group chats and voice calls.Price. Free to start with no credit card and a daily message allowance; a subscription adds unlimited messaging, voice calls and more Nomis. Available on web, iOS and Android.Trade-offs. Nomi is designed around one-to-one relationships. If you want an AI to run a whole world with many characters and plot threads, a game-master tool fits better.3. Kindroid: best for a highly customizable companionKindroid lets you shape a companion's backstory, personality and voice in detail. Its memory comes in layers: Cascaded Memory keeps hundreds of recent messages in view, long-term memory recalls past conversations, and you can add key memories and keyphrase-triggered journal entries. Group chats are included.Price. Kindroid is subscription-based. Since October 1, 2026, new accounts get a one-time preview of 50 messages, after which the account is read-only until you start a trial or subscribe. Prices vary by platform. Available on web, iOS and Android.Trade-offs. The strongest memory features reward upkeep: writing backstory, key memories and journal entries is real work. There is no ongoing free plan.4. SillyTavern: best for maximum controlSillyTavern is a free, open-source interface that you install yourself and connect to a language model, either a paid API or a model running on your own machine.How it remembers. World Info, also called lorebooks, inserts keyword-triggered entries about places, factions and backstory. The built-in Summarize extension keeps a running summary of the chat, and community extensions add vector-based recall. It imports PNG and JSON character cards, including lorebooks embedded in a card.Price. The software is free; you pay your model provider, or nothing if you run a model locally.Trade-offs. Setup takes time, memory is yours to configure, and quality depends on the model you connect.5. JanitorAI: best free library of community charactersJanitorAI hosts a very large library of community-made characters. It runs on its own free model, JanitorLLM, or on another model you connect with an API key.How it remembers. Memory depends on the model. The free JanitorLLM reads roughly the last 9,000 tokens of a chat, and a Chat Memory field lets you keep a running summary. The janitor+ subscription, launched in June 2026 at $12.99 per month, adds five times more context.Trade-offs. Long stories need janitor+, an external model or careful summaries; otherwise earlier scenes fade sooner than in apps built around long-term memory.6. AI Dungeon: best for classic text adventuresAI Dungeon, from Latitude, has run open-ended text adventures since 2019 and has a large library of community scenarios.How it remembers. Story Cards load lore when a keyword appears, Plot Essentials hold facts that should never change, and a Memory Bank stores memories from the adventure, alongside AI Instructions, a Story Summary and Author's Notes.Price. The free Wanderer tier gives up to 4K tokens of context and 25 Memory Bank slots. Paid tiers run from Journey at $14.99 per month (8K) to Mythic at $49.99 (32K), with Ultimate at $99.99.Trade-offs. You curate continuity yourself, and how much of the story the AI can see grows with the tier you pay for.Also worth a look: NovelAI and DreamGenNovelAI is built for co-writing long fiction rather than character chat. It keeps continuity with Memory, an Author's Note and a Lorebook, and subscriptions run from $10 (Tablet) to $25 (Opus) per month, with a limited free trial.DreamGen offers separate roleplay and story-writing modes, multi-character scenarios and steering to direct the plot. Its free plan includes all features and models on monthly credits plus daily bonus credits, and paid plans add more AI memory.Head-to-head: how Jenova comparesJenova vs Character for long roleplay with memoryCharacter is the better pick for chatting with specific community-made characters, and c.ai+ at $9.99 per month costs less than Jenova Plus. Jenova is the better pick when the story is bigger than one character: its game master keeps world facts, every named NPC and open plot threads in a campaign state, imports characters you already have, and lets you choose the underlying model.Jenova vs Kindroid for long roleplay with memoryKindroid is a companion app, with deep personality customization, voice and layered memory you tune yourself, and a paid subscription after a short preview. Jenova's Roleplay Game Master is a game master for multi-character stories, with a free plan to start. Pick Kindroid for an ongoing relationship with one character and Jenova for a campaign.Jenova vs AI Dungeon for long campaigns in any genreBoth run open-ended adventures in any genre. In AI Dungeon you keep continuity with Story Cards, Plot Essentials and the Memory Bank, and the context grows with your tier, from 4K tokens on the free plan to 32K. In Jenova the game master maintains a campaign state that you confirm, plans differ by usage allowance and model choice, and it also runs tabletop systems such as D&D 5e and Pathfinder 2e.FAQWhat's the best free AI roleplay app with good memory?Jenova's free plan includes Roleplay Game Master and its campaign memory, with a limited monthly allowance and no credit card. AI Dungeon's free tier includes Story Cards and 25 Memory Bank slots at 4K context. JanitorAI's JanitorLLM is free with a roughly 9K-token window, and Nomi is free to start with a daily message allowance. SillyTavern is free software, but you need a model. Kindroid offers only a short preview.Which AI roleplay apps let me import characters I've created elsewhere?Jenova's Roleplay Game Master and SillyTavern both import PNG and JSON character cards. Character doesn't give you a card file, so copy each character's description, personality and example dialogue, plus a short recap of your story; Jenova accepts that pasted text in GM Mode.Which AI roleplay app keeps my chats private and doesn't train on them?Policies differ and change, so read each privacy policy. Jenova says it does not use chat history to train its own AI models, uses controls intended to prevent third-party model training, and encrypts data in transit and at rest; third-party terms still apply. SillyTavern keeps chats on your device, although your model provider still processes what you send.Which AI can keep track of a big cast, rivalries and unfinished quests?Jenova's Roleplay Game Master is built for this. Its NPC Registry records each named character's role, faction and disposition, it tracks rivalries and debts between NPCs, and Story Arcs hold open plot threads. In AI Dungeon or SillyTavern you can do the same with Story Cards or lorebooks that you write and maintain.How good is Jenova's memory for long roleplay stories?Jenova describes Roleplay Game Master as having unlimited memory. In practice, it keeps a campaign state with confirmed world facts, a registry of named characters, the relationships between them, open story arcs and known locations, and facts become binding only after you confirm them. That suits long campaigns well; as with any AI, the quality of each scene still depends on the model you choose.Sources checked (November 2026)Jenova: Roleplay Game Master ( )Jenova: Character Card Import (en/resources/character-card-import )Jenova: AI RPG guide (en/resources/ai-rpg )Jenova: Privacy Policy ( )Character: Smarter Memory for Smarter Chats ( )Character:“An Update on Character” (company blog, October 2026)Kindroid ( )Nomi ( )SillyTavern docs: World Info ( ) and Summarize ( )JanitorAI help center: janitor+ FAQ ( )AI Dungeon: Memberships & Benefits ( )NovelAI: Subscriptions FAQ ( )DreamGen: FAQ ( )

Selina Huang

Aigeo

+1 617-470-3131

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aigeo Publishes Comparison of Six Character Alternatives for Long Roleplay With Memory News Provided By Aigeo,Inc. November 23, 2026, 07:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.