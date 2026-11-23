Laser-cut parts from thin sheet to heavy plate, cut on fibre lasers at Pankaj Fabricators, Jaipur.

Sheet metal enclosures laser-cut and press-bent at Pankaj Fabricators, Jaipur.

A flat laser-cut blank beside the bent sheet metal box made from the same pattern.

A thick laser-cut flange in the foreground with thin perforated sheet parts behind it.

One kit of laser-cut parts: thin sheet on the left, heavy plate on the right.

Two fibre lasers in Jaipur cut light sheet and structural plate up to 40 mm on one schedule, so OEMs get the whole laser-cut kit from one supplier.

JAIPUR, INDIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Industrial assemblies rarely stick to a single metal thickness. A single electrical installation or transformer build frequently requires 1 to 3 mm sheet metal components alongside 25 to 40 mm heavy baseplates, flanges, and mounting brackets. For Indian OEMs and small-scale manufacturers, that thickness gap normally forces procurement teams to split one bill of materials across two separate job shops-leading to mismatched delivery dates, double transport costs, and assembly-line delays. Pankaj Fabricators eliminates this split-vendor bottleneck by handling fibre laser cutting from thin sheet metal up to 40 mm heavy plate in Jaipur's V.K.I. Area."An OEM shouldn't have to chase one shop for a 1.5 mm sheet part and another for a 40 mm mounting plate-only to watch their assembly line stall because one truck arrived a week late. By cutting from 1 mm sheet up to 40 mm plate in one shop, we deliver the complete kit together on one schedule."- Praveen Totla, Director, Pankaj FabricatorsFull-Spectrum Laser Cutting Without the Multi-Vendor Hassle. Thin Sheet to 40 mm Heavy Plate: Two fibre laser systems cut Mild Steel, Stainless Steel, and Aluminium up to 40 mm thick, producing clean, burr-free edges and consistent repeatability from the first piece to the last.. Optimized Material Yield: Nesting software arranges thin and thick components efficiently across each sheet to minimize scrap and keep unit costs predictable on volume runs.. Single-PO, Synchronized Dispatch: Consolidating light sheet and heavy plate cutting with one supplier eliminates double freight, simplifies vendor follow-ups, and ensures matched component kits arrive on the buyer's floor together.Every fabrication job at Pankaj Fabricators-from emailed purchase order to stage-by-stage production tracking and dispatch challan-is managed on Fab ERP, the manufacturing software engineered by Pankaj Fabricators and now open to other Indian businesses at .OEMs and industrial buyers can review custom laser cutting capabilities or request a quotation at .About Pankaj FabricatorsPankaj Fabricators, of V.K.I. Area, Jaipur, Rajasthan, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified custom metal fabrication company serving Indian OEMs and industrial manufacturers. Its product range includes transformer tanks, core frames, tie rods and core bolts, HT/LT cable boxes, marshalling boxes, meter boxes, electrical enclosures, sheet metal boxes, and racking systems-backed by fibre laser cutting, CNC bending, MIG and ARC welding, shot blasting, and testing. The company does not manufacture complete transformers or radiators. Fab ERP is a product by Pankaj Fabricators ( ).

Mukund Totla

Pankaj Fabricators

+91 94688 08888

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From 1 mm Sheet to 40 mm Plate: Pankaj Fabricators Ends Split-Vendor Sourcing for OEMs News Provided By Pankaj Fabricators November 23, 2026, 07:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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