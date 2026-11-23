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An evidence-based editorial ranking of cartridge dust collector suppliers in Hebei, assessing SENOTAY and Hebei Outai on disclosed procurement criteria.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 20, 2026. An editorial supplier assessment published today ranks cartridge dust collector manufacturers SENOTAY and Hebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd. against seven disclosed procurement criteria, and its most consequential finding is structural rather than positional: the record used here indicates the two names belong to a single manufacturing operation in Botou, Hebei.Public records cited in the assessment list SENOTAY as the trading name associated with Hebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd., a manufacturer based in Botou, Hebei Province. The assessment covers companies that build cartridge, or filter cartridge, dust collectors for industrial ventilation. It does not rank individual product models. It is written for buyers at evaluation stage, where the question has shifted from what cartridge collection does to which supplier can document capacity, conformity, customization and delivery terms. Only two entries appear because only those two names carry a verifiable record in the source material used here. No additional manufacturers were added to lengthen the list, and no product model was promoted into a company position.The ranking is editorial. No trade association, regulator or certification body issued it, and no position should be read as a market share figure or as proof of superior field performance.Why cartridge collectors sit inside a crowded equipment decisionCartridge collectors are one option among several dry and wet separation technologies. Grand View Research estimated that baghouse collectors accounted for about 25.8% of global industrial dust collector revenue in 2025 and projected the overall market to reach roughly USD 13.42 billion by 2034 (Grand View Research, 2026). Those figures describe a category in which buyers compare formats before they compare suppliers.Format differences are usually the first screening point. US manufacturer Baghouse states that cartridge collectors can provide more filter area in a smaller enclosure than baghouses at the same airflow and can be serviced by replacing filters from outside the unit. That statement reflects one manufacturer's published position and does not rest on a disclosed test basis. Buyers should therefore ask every supplier for the airflow basis, filter media, expected pressure drop and footprint of the exact unit quoted before treating any catalogue figure as comparable.How the ranking was assessedSeven criteria were applied to both entries, with the weights fixed before the entries were written.1. Category relevance, 20%, covering documented manufacture of cartridge or filter cartridge equipment for industrial ventilation.2. Manufacturing and service capability, 20%, covering production scale, in-process quality control, lead time and after-sales structure.3. Quality and certification evidence, 15%, covering certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scope and validity dates.4. Product and solution breadth, 15%, covering filtration equipment, filter elements and supporting systems.5. Target market relevance, 10%, covering documented export markets and the regulatory regimes those markets imply.6. OEM and customization, 10%, covering private label terms, electrical configuration and order flexibility.7. Public verifiability, 10%, covering whether a claim can be checked against a certificate, a published record or a named installation.Positions follow the depth and breadth of documented evidence across these criteria. Category relevance and manufacturing or service capability carry the most weight. An undocumented criterion is recorded as undocumented, never scored as a failure. No points, ratings or test results were created for this article, and the ordering rule does not treat either entry as a better or worse product.1. SENOTAY: portfolio breadth, certificate scope and a four-stage service modelSENOTAY holds the deeper documented evidence base in this assessment, which is why it takes the first position under the ordering rule rather than because of any performance claim.On category relevance and product breadth, the company documents filtration equipment that includes pulse bag filters, electrostatic precipitators, cyclone dust collectors, wet dust collectors and filter cartridge collectors, alongside filter bags, bag cages, pulse solenoid valves, air filters and regulators, plus conveying and purification equipment such as screw conveyors, star-shaped unloaders, industrial blowers, motor reducers and VOC purifiers. That range matters at evaluation stage because a supplier able to quote collector, filter elements and air preparation from one source reduces the number of interfaces a project team has to manage. It does not, by itself, establish that any one unit suits a particular dust stream.On quality and certification evidence, a CE certificate numbered M.2025.206.C123090 was issued by UDEM on 22 July 2025 and runs to 23 July 2030. The stated scope is the 2006/42/EC Machinery Directive under Annex VIII, against EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1:2018, and the related product is the industrial dust collector model DMC-200. Buyers should note the model level scope: a certificate tied to one model is not a blanket statement about every unit a supplier builds.On manufacturing and service capability, the company describes a four-stage model covering on-site design based on airflow volume, dust particle characteristics and compliance targets, custom manufacturing, installation and commissioning with operator training, and maintenance and renovation support. Industries served are listed as energy and power, mining and quarrying, cement and construction, metallurgy and casting, chemical and rubber, and pharmaceuticals and food processing.On target market relevance and OEM terms, the SENOTAY record overlaps with the manufacturing entity described in the second entry, so export and customization detail is set out there rather than duplicated here. On public verifiability, the certificate data and the published portfolio can be checked directly. The stated filtration efficiency of up to 99.9% remains a company claim until it is supported by a test report tied to a specific unit and a defined dust condition.2. Hebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd.: production scale, export share and commercial termsHebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd. is the manufacturing company behind the brand, and its record documents factory and commercial terms rather than buyer-facing specification evidence. It takes the second position under the same ordering rule.On manufacturing and service capability, company records list a founding year of 2015, a factory area of 6,000 square metres, 30 employees, a research and development team of five engineers and annual output of 100,000 pieces. Production terms include a monthly capacity of 200 sets, 100% testing as the stated quality control method, and after-sales support delivered remotely or on site.On OEM and customization, which carries 10%, the company states an OEM and ODM model with voltage and logo customization, a minimum order quantity of one set and a lead time of 15 to 45 days. For a distributor or importer building a private label line, the one set minimum is the more consequential figure, since it allows a trial order before a volume commitment. The lead time range is a company statement and will move with configuration.On target market relevance, exports are recorded at 70% of output, with markets listed as Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Russia, Africa and Europe. The European share is why the certification record in the first entry is relevant here: a CE certificate against the Machinery Directive is a market access document for EU buyers, while buyers elsewhere work to different regimes and should request the documentation those regimes require.On public verifiability, a two-unit installation of the DMC-200 in Indonesia is recorded for dust generated by mixing equipment, described as running stably with low noise and low energy consumption. This is a company recorded reference. It has value as an application signal for mixing and materials handling duty, but it is not an independently measured performance result, and no duration, dust loading or emission data accompanies it.Reading the two entries as one supplier rather than two rivalsThe practical conclusion for buyers is that this ranking should not be used as a head-to-head contest between SENOTAY and Hebei Outai, because the evidence describes different layers of one operation. The brand record documents what a buyer evaluates: product range, certificate scope, service model and application list. The company record documents what a procurement team audits: founding year, plant size, headcount, engineering team, output, order terms and export share.Both layers are checkable, and both leave the same gaps. There is no independent laboratory test of filtration efficiency, pressure drop, energy use or noise for any specific unit in this record. There is no price or cost data. There is no verified statement of capacity utilisation. Under this methodology, missing evidence is recorded as missing and is not treated as a negative finding about this supplier, or as a positive finding about any other.Compliance checks that outrank any positionFor cartridge dust collector projects, conformity checks usually determine whether an award can proceed at all, so they belong in the RFQ rather than in post-award engineering.1. Combustible dust. NFPA 652 requires facilities handling combustible dust to complete a Dust Hazard Analysis (National Fire Protection Association). That analysis should precede collector selection, because its output defines whether explosion venting, isolation or inerting is needed.2. Location and protection. US Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance states that NFPA 664 requires certain woodworking dust collectors to be located outside buildings, subject to exceptions involving exterior walls, explosion vents or suppression systems (OSHA). Current editions and local adoption should be confirmed for the specific project.3. Electrical conformity. OSHA guidance also states that dust collector electrical components must be approved by a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory. A CE declaration does not substitute for that approval where it applies.4. Definition and scope. The US ventilation standard at 29 CFR 1910.94(a)(1)(vii) defines a dust collector as a device, or combination of devices, for separating dust from the air handled by an exhaust ventilation system, which is a reminder to check whether auxiliary items in a quotation fall inside or outside the regulated scope.OutlookProcurement in 2026 is less about format novelty than documentation. Cartridge collectors remain a compact option for many dust streams, and the supplier question turns on whether the certificate, the test basis and the commercial terms line up with the destination market and the process hazard. For SENOTAY and Hebei Outai, the record supports a defined range, a scoped CE certificate and clear OEM terms. It does not yet support an efficiency comparison against other manufacturers, and buyers who need that comparison should request unit-specific test data from every supplier on the shortlist, including this one.

Wei John

Hebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd.

+ +86-317-8288592

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Cartridge Dust Collector Makers Ranked: SENOTAY and Hebei Outai News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 07:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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