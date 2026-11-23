MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Singapore partition contractor Wing Yap Glass Works outlines office glass partition installation, from site surveys and drawings to approvals and handover.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before the Glass Goes Up: Wing Yap on Planning an Office Glass Partition Installation

The problems that hold up a glass partition installation usually start weeks before the glass arrives, says Singapore partition contractor Wing Yap Glass Works. A dimension taken from an old drawing, a door that swings into a column or a ceiling lower than the plan shows can each mean remade panels and a missed handover date. The company has set out the steps it follows when installing office glass partitions for businesses planning glass partitioning in Singapore.

Start with the floor plan and a room list

The floor plan fixes where rooms, doors and walkways go. A room list adds what each room is for and how private it needs to be. Together they decide the glass, frame and door for each wall. Wing Yap asks for both before quoting, along with the planned ceiling and floor finishes.

Survey the site, not the drawing

Buildings rarely match their drawings exactly. A site survey measures openings, ceiling heights, floor levels, columns and window mullions, and checks what sits in the ceiling void, such as sprinkler pipes, ducts and cable trays. Each one affects where the head of a partition can be fixed. Finding a sprinkler pipe in the way after the glass has been cut and toughened means ordering new panels.

Shop drawings lock in the decisions

Shop drawings turn the survey into panel sizes, frame sections, door positions and fixing details. This is the stage to confirm door swings and clearances, handles and locks, how the frame meets the ceiling and floor, and where manifestation strips go so nobody walks into clear glass. Toughened glass cannot be cut once it has been tempered, so a change after approval usually means new glass and a longer wait.

Approvals and sequencing

Glass partitioning is one trade among several on a fit-out. Ceilings, flooring, electrical works, air-conditioning and sprinklers often need the same space, so the order of works has to be agreed on the programme with the interior designer and main contractor. Building management will usually ask for method statements before granting site access.

Where the new layout changes escape routes or fire compartments, a Qualified Person may need to submit plans for approval by the Singapore Civil Defence Force before work starts. It is worth finding out early, because approval time sits on the critical path.

Installation and handover

On site, the installer marks out the lines, fixes the frames, sets and aligns the glass, hangs the doors and fits the seals and hardware. Before handover, Wing Yap walks through each glass partition wall with the client to check alignment, door operation, locks and seals, and logs any defects for rectification.

What to have ready before calling a contractor

1. An up to date floor plan

2. A list of rooms and how private each one needs to be

3. Door and hardware preferences

4. The fit-out programme and the building's renovation rules

5. Contacts for the interior designer and main contractor

With these in hand, a partition contractor in Singapore can price the job properly and raise decisions early instead of on site. Finished examples are shown among Wing Yap's completed projects.

About Wing Yap Glass Works

Wing Yap Glass Works Pte Ltd has designed, supplied and installed glass partition systems for offices and commercial interiors in Singapore since 2014. Its Sonic Shield range covers frameless, single glazed and double glazed partitions and doors. One in-house team handles each project from site survey and shop drawings through to supply and installation. The company holds bizSAFE Level 3 certification and operates from UB Point, 61 Ubi Avenue 1, Singapore.



Wing Yap Sales Team

Wing Yap Glass Works Pte Ltd

+65 8417 0603

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Before the Glass Goes Up: Wing Yap on Planning an Office Glass Partition Installation News Provided By MediaPlus Digital November 23, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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