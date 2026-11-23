As a seasoned industry veteran, Ajay will add his unique expertise to strengthen Pomolabs' goal of delivering purpose-built AI-native solutions.

- Binu Mathews, Chief Executive Officer, IDS Next

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pomolabs, an IDS Next company, is honoured to welcome Ajay K. Bakaya, Chairman of Sarovar Hotels and Resorts and Director, Louvre Hotels Group to its Advisory Board.

With 48 years of experience in the global hospitality industry, Ajay has extensive expertise in hotel operations, business development, and strategic leadership. He has played a pivotal role in shaping the growth of Sarovar Hotels and Resorts from its early beginnings to a portfolio of over 160 hotels across 90 destinations in India, Nepal and Africa.

Having held assignments across India, Australia, Africa, France and Scotland, Ajay's brings international experience and understanding of the hospitality landscape to Pomolabs.

Pomolabs' President and Co-Founder Binu Mathews added,“The true value of AI is in how effectively it addresses real business challenges. Ajay's industry experience and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we continue to shape this vision and develop solutions that create measurable value for hospitality businesses.”

Drawing on his hospitality expertise, Ajay will advise and mentor Pomolabs as it harnesses emerging AI capabilities to solve meaningful industry challenges and help shape the next era of intelligent hospitality.

About Pomolabs

Pomolabs, an IDS Next company, develops next-generation solutions designed to transform hospitality technology ecosystems into intelligent, connected, and action-oriented systems. Built by experts who understand hospitality, Pomolabs' AI-native operating system follows a three-pillar approach to help improve hotel operations: increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve guest experiences. Visit for more information.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is a global leader in hospitality technology, offering cloud-native ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, wellness, and banquets sectors. The company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets, 300+ wellness and leisure venues, and 6,500+ banquet venues. Integrating with 350+ technology partners, IDS Next prioritises a customer-centric approach to deliver mobile-first SaaS solutions. The company has a presence in 50+ countries across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The customer portfolio includes Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels, and Louvre Hotels Group. For more information, visit .

Tanya Girdhar

IDS Next

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Pomolabs Welcomes Hospitality Veteran Ajay K. Bakaya as Advisory Board Member News Provided By IDS Next Business Solutions Pvt Ltd November 23, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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