Elwart Family Chiropractic

Chiropractic Treatments

non-invasive shockwave therapy

Patients pick ornaments from the office tree, shop for a family's holiday wish list and return wrapped gifts by Dec. 16

- Dr. Derek Elwart, C TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elwart Family Chiropractic will put up its holiday giving tree on Monday, Nov. 23, starting the 12th year of its drive to adopt two local families for the holidays. Patients take ornaments from the tree, buy the gift listed on each one and bring it back wrapped by Wednesday, Dec. 16. The office will deliver every gift to the two families on Friday, Dec. 18.Each family has its own ornament color, and each ornament names one gift or gift card the family has asked for. Patients may take as many ornaments as they like. They buy a new item, wrap it and attach the ornament, so the staff knows which family the gift belongs to and what is inside.For those who would rather give cash, a donation jar will sit at the office throughout the drive. The cash collected is split evenly between the two families to give them a little extra around the holidays."This is our 12th year adopting two families, and every year our patients amaze us with how generous they are," said Dr. Derek Elwart, D.C. "Our job is helping people in this community feel better. This is one more way we get to do that, for families right here in Macomb County, at a time of year that can be hard on a budget."Key dates- Monday, Nov. 23: The giving tree goes up and ornaments are ready to take.- Wednesday, Dec. 16: Last day to return wrapped gifts, with the ornament attached.- Friday, Dec. 18: The office delivers the gifts and the cash donations to both families.How to help1. Take one or more ornaments from the tree at Elwart Family Chiropractic, 42958 Garfield Road, Clinton Township.2. Buy the new gift or gift card listed on each ornament.3. Wrap the gift, attach the ornament and drop it off at the office by Dec. 16.4. Or add a cash gift to the donation jar at the office.Gifts and donations can be dropped off during regular office hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon and 3-7 p.m., and Tuesday, 3-7 p.m. Neighbors who would like to help are welcome to stop by during those hours.Photo and interview opportunities: The giving tree will be on display at the office from Nov. 23 through Dec. 16, and the wrapped gifts will be gathered there before delivery on Dec. 18. To arrange photos or an interview with Dr. Elwart, call (586) 741-5782.About Elwart Family ChiropracticElwart Family Chiropractic has cared for patients in Clinton Township and nearby Macomb County communities since 2011. Led by Dr. Derek Elwart, D.C., the practice offers chiropractic care, spinal decompression, shockwave therapy, pediatric and prenatal care and nutritional counseling, with a focus on finding the cause of pain rather than only easing symptoms. The office is at 42958 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038. Learn more at or call (586) 741-5782, and follow @elwartfamilychiro on Facebook and Instagram.Media contact:Elwart Family Chiropractic(586) 741-5782

Elwart Family Chiropractic

Elwart Family Chiropractic

+1 586-741-5782

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Elwart Family Chiropractic Opens 12th Annual Giving Tree to Adopt Two Local Families News Provided By Elwart Family Chiropractic November 23, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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