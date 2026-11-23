After its first ADIPEC, Korean standard gas maker RIGAS signed an MOU with UAE-based Greenox to pursue supplier registration and LNG projects.

SOUTH KOREA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RIGAS CO., Ltd., a South Korean producer of standard gases and reference materials, is expanding its presence in the Middle East following its first participation in ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi, where it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UAE-based Greenox Gases and Chemicals.Greenox is a supplier of standard gases in the Middle East and Asia. Under the MOU, signed on November 6, the two companies plan to cooperate in several areas, including registration as suppliers to national oil companies in the region and bidding for gas supply projects at LNG plants.First Appearance at ADIPECADIPEC 2025 was held from November 3 to 6 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. RIGAS exhibited at booth 7210-18 in the Korea Pavilion in Hall 7. According to a report on the event, the company held more than 30 detailed business consultations with visitors from countries including the UAE, Iran, Iraq, India and Oman, and provided on-site technical consultations for potential new customers.RIGAS also used the show to discuss Middle Eastern market conditions with clients, including logistics and customs requirements, as it prepares to supply customers in the region.Standard Gases for Petrochemical and Natural Gas ProcessesStandard gases are precisely prepared gas mixtures used to calibrate analyzers and check measurement accuracy. For the petrochemical and natural gas sectors, RIGAS supplies reference materials in gas or liquid phase, including multi-component hydrocarbon gas mixtures, hydrocarbon liquid mixtures and natural gas BTU standards. In January 2024, the company developed three standard gases for flare stack measurement.The company also produces stack emission monitoring gases, toxic gas standards and gas detector calibration gases. According to its website, all of its standard gases are manufactured by the gravimetric method using high-precision, high-capacity scales, and components are checked with gas chromatography (GC) and dedicated gas analyzers.Accredited Reference Material ProducerRIGAS is recognized as a reference material producer complying with ISO 17034 by KOLAS, an organization under Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and lists 88 certified reference materials (CRMs) on its website. It is also an official standard gas inspection agency designated by the Korean government.According to company announcements, RIGAS exports to more than 40 countries, and in 2024 it completed a new headquarters with an automated smart factory."Through continuous R&D and quality innovation, we will become a trusted global leader beyond Korea," said Dong-gi Seo, CEO of RIGAS, adding that the company plans to expand its export channels and actively pursue overseas business.About RIGAS CO., Ltd.Founded in 1998 and based in Daejeon, South Korea, RIGAS CO., Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures and supplies gas and liquid reference materials. The company is a reference material producer accredited to ISO 17034 by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS) and a standard gas inspection agency designated by the Korean government. Its product range includes standard gases for environmental, petrochemical, natural gas, toxic gas and odor measurement, mixed gases for lasers, lighting and semiconductors, high-purity gases, the rigas ONE compact standard gas, regulators, the rigas PAS Pre Analysis System, and gas cylinders and valves.RIGAS CO., Ltd....17, Daedeokdae-ro 1284beon-gil, Daedeok-gu, Daejeon, Korea(South), 34326+82-70-5031-6962

RIGAS CO., Ltd.

RIGAS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RIGAS Signs MOU With UAE-Based Greenox After First ADIPEC Participation News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 23, 2026, 07:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.