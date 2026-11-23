One-tap WhatsApp client statements.

Age-wise client dues and one-tap WhatsApp statements on the owner's phone, so overdue accounts are chased before they squeeze working capital.

JAIPUR, INDIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Indian manufacturers, OEMs, and industrial units, profitability on paper rarely guarantees cash in the bank. Across the manufacturing sector, delayed receivables remain one of the most persistent threats to working capital-not because business owners ignore collections, but because accurate ageing data rarely reaches them in time to act. Fab ERP addresses this operational blind spot by placing age-wise client dues and one-tap WhatsApp statements directly on the business owner's smartphone.The Hidden Cost of Delayed Follow-UpsIn most factories, tracking who owes what is still a reactive, back-office routine. Outstanding lists sit inside accounting computers or wait for weekly manual reconciliations. By the time a printed summary reaches the owner's desk, a manageable invoice has quietly become a stubborn one.That delay carries a steep price. Every week an overdue balance goes unaddressed, the probability of smooth recovery drops-forcing manufacturers to stretch credit with raw material suppliers, delay equipment upkeep, or divert leadership time into uncomfortable payment chases. When owners cannot see ageing dues the moment they become critical, cash flow management turns into crisis management.Age-Wise Dues on Your Phone-Built for Owners in MotionManufacturing owners do not spend their day behind a desk; they move constantly between the shop floor, client meetings, and vendor visits. Accessible in a browser and as a PIN-locked phone app, Fab ERP's Clients Ledger puts complete receivables intelligence right in the owner's pocket:. Oldest Balances Surfaced First: Every customer's outstanding amount is automatically sorted by age, placing the most overdue accounts-including the oldest balances-at the top of the screen.. Context Beside Every Name: Each party's running statement of account and assigned credit limit sit right alongside their balance, helping owners make informed dispatch and credit decisions on the spot.. Balanced Financial Visibility: Suppliers appear in the same structured view, giving decision-makers receivables and payables in the same ledger without waiting on back-office exports.One-Tap WhatsApp Statements: Turning Visibility into Faster CollectionsKnowing who owes money is only half the battle; following up without friction is what brings payments in. Traditional email reminders frequently go unread, while collection calls without exact invoice details often stall when a buyer asks for a fresh ledger copy first.Fab ERP bridges that gap on the platform where Indian B2B communication actually happens-WhatsApp. From the Clients Ledger, an owner can review a party's statement, place a call, and record what the buyer promised. When a written follow-up is needed, a single tap drafts a crisp payment reminder containing the closing balance, overdue bills, how late each invoice is, and upcoming dues-opening ready in WhatsApp. The owner reviews the message, adjusts a word if needed, and presses send himself, keeping communication personal, accurate, and immediate."Every business owner knows their top three defaulters by heart. It is accounts four through fifteen that quietly drain working capital-mid-sized balances slipping further overdue while everyone is focused on production. When age-wise dues live on your phone and a clean statement goes out on WhatsApp in one tap, follow-ups happen on time-while the payment is still easy to recover."- Mukund Totla, Founder, Fab ERPManufacturers and business owners can explore Fab ERP and start a free trial at , or watch the two-minute product walkthrough at .Your business, answered.About Fab ERPFab ERP is a customisable business platform built for Indian manufacturers, OEMs, and business owners. Available on web and mobile, it unifies mailbox purchase orders, the Production Board, age-wise client dues, daily attendance, branded dispatch documents, and Fabio-an AI assistant that answers in English, Hinglish, or Hindi from the company's own books. Start a free trial at .

Mukund Totla

Fab ERP

+91 91169 11070

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Fab ERP Puts Age-Wise Client Dues and One-Tap WhatsApp Statements on Business Owners' Phones News Provided By Pankaj Fabricators November 23, 2026, 07:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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