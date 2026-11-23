Singaporean author and stroke survivor Terence Ang with Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry, winner in the Poetry category of the 2026 IAN Book of the Year Awards.

Terence Ang's Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story was named a 2025 IAN Book of the Year Awards Finalist in the Poetry category.

Singaporean stroke survivors Terence Ang and Wendy Lim at the Five Vessels | One Journey | Still Me installation, presented at the Singapore National Stroke Association's Survivor Arts Exhibition at Gardens by the Bay.

Brokenness Becomes Beautiful receives international recognition in Poetry, celebrating Singaporean author Terence Ang's creative journey.

- Terence AngNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singaporean author, poet and stroke survivor Terence Ang, who lives with aphasia, has received another international literary honour as his poetry collection, Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry, is named a winner in the Poetry category of the 2026 Independent Author Network (IAN) Book of the Year Awards.The recognition was confirmed by William R. Potter, Founder of the IAN Book of the Year Awards, following the competition's judging process. The book was initially shortlisted as a finalist before being selected as an award winner in the Poetry category.The announcement marks another significant achievement for Ang, whose growing body of literary work continues to attract international recognition.The Independent Author Network has also shared the award announcements through its official social media platforms:FacebookInstagramNow in its 12th year, the IAN Book of the Year Awards is an international literary competition recognising outstanding works across more than 75 fiction, nonfiction and poetry categories.Organised by The Independent Author Network, the competition provides opportunities for independent authors and publishers to gain recognition within an increasingly competitive global publishing industry.The awards are judged by experienced reviewers, authors, publishers and editors. Entries are evaluated for content and design quality, with emphasis on originality, creativity and overall professional presentation.For Ang, the latest recognition is particularly meaningful because it acknowledges the literary qualities of his poetry rather than focusing solely on the personal circumstances that inspired his writing.“Poetry challenges us to be deliberate with our words. Sometimes, what is left unsaid can be just as important as what appears on the page,” said Ang.“To have my collection recognised in an international literary competition is particularly meaningful because it celebrates the writing itself. It is also gratifying to see work created in Singapore finding its place among the voices of writers from around the world.”For many writers, language is the foundation of their craft. For Ang, who has lived with aphasia following a stroke in August 2020, language presents an additional dimension to the creative process.Aphasia is an acquired language disorder that can affect speaking, understanding, reading and writing. Despite these challenges, Ang has developed an extensive body of literary work spanning illustrated memoirs, poetry and graphic storytelling.Brokenness Becomes Beautiful explores themes of self-discovery, self-awareness, acceptance, healing and personal growth.Rather than following a conventional narrative, the collection brings together reflective poetry that invites readers to interpret its meaning through their own experiences.The award offers an important perspective on creative expression and disability. While aphasia can affect a person's ability to communicate, it does not diminish their intelligence, imagination or capacity for artistic achievement.Ang's recognition demonstrates how literary creativity can flourish through different approaches to language and expression.The 2026 IAN Book of the Year Award adds to a growing list of international honours for Brokenness Becomes Beautiful and continues Ang's recognition by the Independent Author Network.In 2025, Ang's Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story was named a Finalist in the Poetry category of the IAN Book of the Year Awards.The following year, Brokenness Becomes Beautiful went on to receive the 2026 IAN Book of the Year Award in Poetry, marking another milestone in Ang's continuing literary journey.Earlier in 2026, its audiobook edition also won the 2026 NYC Big Book Award in the Audiobook: Poetry/Memoir category.The audiobook attracted international attention for its innovative use of artificial intelligence to recreate Ang's voice from recordings of his natural speech following his stroke, enabling him to narrate his own poetry through a digital voice clone.The project introduced a different dimension to literary accessibility, demonstrating how emerging technology can help individuals with acquired communication difficulties participate in creative storytelling.Beyond traditional publishing, Brokenness Becomes Beautiful has also inspired artistic collaborations.On October 31, 2026, Ang collaborated with fellow stroke survivor Wendy Lim on Five Vessels | One Journey | Still Me, a sculptural installation presented at the Singapore National Stroke Association's Survivor Arts Exhibition at Gardens by the Bay.The installation translated themes of the poetry collection into visual and tactile forms, bringing together literature, sculpture and lived experiences of recovery.While these initiatives have extended the book into audio and visual art, the latest IAN recognition brings attention back to its literary foundation: the poetry itself.As international recognition of his writing continues to grow, Ang's work reflects the contribution that independent authors can make to contemporary literature.His publications span multiple creative genres, with works reaching audiences through books, exhibitions, digital platforms and international literary events.For Ang, the IAN award is not simply another accolade. It represents the opportunity for his writing to be appreciated as literature, while also contributing to a broader understanding of the creative potential of people living with aphasia.The 2026 IAN Book of the Year Awards winners were announced in November 2026, recognising authors and literary works across a broad range of genres.About Terence AngTerence Ang is an award-winning Singaporean author, poet, artist and aphasia advocate.A survivor of a haemorrhagic stroke in 2020, Ang has published several internationally recognised books, including A Cry in the Dark, Emerging From the Dark, Strength in Motion, The Boy & The Man, Thunderstroke and Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry.His work spans illustrated memoirs, poetry, graphic storytelling, visual art and creative technology. Through his literary and artistic initiatives, Ang also advocates for greater recognition, accessibility and inclusion for people living with aphasia.WebsiteAbout The Independent Author Network (IAN)The Independent Author Network is an international platform dedicated to promoting and supporting independent authors.Its annual IAN Book of the Year Awards recognises literary achievements across fiction, nonfiction and poetry, providing a platform for independent authors and publishers to gain international visibility.

TERESA JAMES

The Authors Spot

+1 610-890-7898

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Terence - Ang Aphasia Awareness Month 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Singaporean Stroke Survivor with Aphasia Terence Ang Wins 2026 IAN Book of the Year Award News Provided By The Authors Spot November 23, 2026, 07:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.