MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, on Monday said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could have been carried out smoothly if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had consulted all political parties before undertaking the exercise.

In an interview with IANS, Ashok Gehlot said that there was no objection to the revision of electoral rolls, but the Election Commission should have taken political parties into confidence and sought their views on the process.

“If Gyanesh Kumar had convened an all-party meeting and discussed the issue, saying that there were duplicate names, names of deceased people and people who had shifted elsewhere, and asking everyone what should be done, the Opposition could have given its suggestions. The SIR could have been conducted collectively, and there would have been no complaints,” he said.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid the Opposition's continued criticism of the Election Commission's handling of the SIR exercise. Several Opposition leaders have raised concerns over the process, particularly regarding the identification and removal of names from electoral rolls.

Gehlot further mentioned that the immediate challenge before the Opposition is to protect democracy.

“The immediate challenge before us is to protect democracy in the country. The government wants to get legislation passed in Parliament and take control of delimitation. It wants to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850, increase seats in the states and raise their strength by half, or around 51 per cent, in the name of women's reservation,” he said.

“They also talk about 'One Nation, One Election'. But they are not involving the country, the public or the Opposition in these decisions. These are extremely important decisions on which the Opposition may offer suggestions that even the government could agree with.

"The biggest principle of democracy is how you involve the Opposition in decision-making. But they are not involving us in 'One Nation, One Election', delimitation or the increase in reserved seats. Instead, they are calling individual political parties for discussions.”

Suggesting an all-party meeting, Gehlot said,“Why not convene an all-party meeting and hold proper consultations? Ultimately, you have the majority and can take the decision. But when you avoid such consultations and look for alternative ways, people become suspicious.”