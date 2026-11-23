MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jaipur on December 9 to attend the concluding session of a 10-day training camp for the party's newly appointed National Secretaries.

The camp will begin on November 30 at Bada Padampura, about 35 km from Jaipur. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate it. The schedules of both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have been finalised. Senior Congress leaders will train the newly appointed National Secretaries over the 10-day programme.

On November 19, the party appointed 81 National Secretaries, assigning them responsibilities as co-in-charges of various states. The Congress has begun preparations for the training camp at Bada Padampura. KC Venugopal, the party's General Secretary (Organisation), is scheduled to visit Jaipur on November 25 to review the arrangements and oversee preparations.

Bada Padampura has previously hosted several national and regional-level training programmes organised by the Congress. In 2003, the party organised a three-day national training camp at the venue, which was attended by senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi.

Several regional-level training camps have also been held there. The Congress has introduced an initiative to train newly appointed office-bearers before assigning them responsibilities in different states.

The party's training cell regularly organises such programmes for its leaders. An earlier training camp was organised in Mount Abu.

Participation in these programmes is restricted to selected leaders. During the 10-day camp, the National Secretaries will receive training on various aspects of party functioning, including strengthening the organisational structure, political strategy and developing a political narrative in favour of the Congress.

The newly appointed National Secretaries from Rajasthan are Hem Singh Shekhawat, Rehana Riyaz, Dheeraj Gurjar, Dungarram Gathar, Danish Abrar and Jagdish Jangid. The Congress removed all three co-in-charge secretaries of its Rajasthan unit from their positions on November 20 and appointed four new leaders in their place.

While six leaders from Rajasthan were appointed as National Secretaries, three leaders, including MP Sanjana Jatav and Divya Maderna, were removed from their posts.