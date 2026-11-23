MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (IANS) The death of E.M. Radha, daughter of Kerala's first Chief Minister and Communist patriarch E.M.S. Namboodiripad, has brought into focus three women born into the families of the state's most powerful political leaders, whose lives have taken markedly different paths.

The last rites would be held in the state capital in the course of the day.

While Radha remained closely associated with the Communist movement and spent nearly 25 years working with the party's mouthpiece Deshabhimani, the daughters of two other former Chief Ministers, K. Karunakaran and Pinarayi Vijayan, have found themselves in the political spotlight for very different reasons.

Radha, who died on Sunday, joined Deshabhimani in 1988 as a senior clerk and retired in 2012 as its administration manager.

She was also a former member of the State Women's Commission and was serving on the State Commission for Senior Citizens.

Those who knew her recall her as an unassuming person who moved around the party headquarters and Secretariat without any airs of being the daughter of one of India's most influential Communist leaders.

Her father, known for his austere lifestyle, lived in a modest rented house in Thiruvananthapuram after his years in public life.

Radha, too, appeared comfortable with an uncomplicated existence, preferring to remain an ordinary party worker rather than use her family name to seek political prominence.

In contrast, Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, chose electoral politics.

After contesting three elections as a Congress candidate without success, she joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, only to lose again.

She quit the BJP last week, saying she had felt out of place in the party, though she has not announced any decision to return to the Congress.

The third is Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan.

Unlike Radha, she has largely remained in the public eye through controversies surrounding her business dealings.

She and her husband, MLA P.A. Mohammed Riyas, have been named, along with her father, in Vigilance FIRs registered following the Kerala High Court's direction in the CMRL-Exalogic case, based on information supplied by the Enforcement Directorate.

Three daughters, three prominent political surnames, but lives that reflect very different relationships with the power and public attention inherited from their fathers.