Moving into a new apartment in Bengaluru can involve expenses far beyond rent, brokerage and a security deposit. A couple's recent move into a 3BHK apartment in South Bengaluru has caught the internet's attention after they revealed spending Rs 2,53,500 on the entire shifting process.

Content creator Ana Mishra shared a detailed breakdown of the expenses in an Instagram video. While her partner Ishan relocated from Kolkata to Bengaluru, Ana moved from her previous apartment in the city. The couple's biggest expense was the security deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh for their new home.

They also paid Rs 37,000 as brokerage, equivalent to one month's rent. Explaining why they opted for professional assistance, Ana said, "You can definitely find a house without a broker and we did not want to do all the work by ourselves so a broker really helped us."

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Ana Mishra (@anamishraa)

Transporting furniture from Kolkata to Bengaluru added another significant amount to their budget. The couple hired No Brokerage Packers and Movers to transport their bed, shoe rack, dining table and king-size sofa. The service cost Rs 60,000.

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Ana said the expense was worth it as all their furniture arrived safely, without any breakage or scratches. She also spent Rs 3,000 using Porter to move her personal belongings from her previous Bengaluru apartment.

The couple rented a washing machine, refrigerator and water purifier through Furlenco, paying Rs 2,800 for one month. Relocating their existing Wi-Fi connection to the new apartment cost another Rs 700.

Adding these expenses, their total moving bill came to Rs 2,53,500. However, Ana clarified that purchases related to home decor and other miscellaneous items were not included in this amount.

Internet Reacts To Bengaluru Couple's Moving Expenses

The video prompted several reactions, with viewers appreciating the detailed cost breakdown. One user commented, "So helpful ana," while another asked for the broker's contact details. Some viewers also wanted to know the location of the apartment.

The couple's experience has once again highlighted the upfront expenses involved in renting and shifting homes in Bengaluru, particularly when furniture needs to be transported from another city.

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