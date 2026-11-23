Japan Power Prices Reach Highest Level in Years
(MENAFN) Japan’s nationwide day-ahead electricity prices climbed 6% in Monday’s auction compared with the previous week, reaching their highest point since August 2022 as forecasts of colder conditions signaled stronger demand for heating.
The average wholesale price for electricity scheduled for delivery on Tuesday stood at 37.50 yen ($0.24) per kilowatt-hour, compared with $0.22 for delivery on the previous Tuesday. The latest figure was also 16.9% above the $0.20 recorded for Monday deliveries, according to data from the Japan Electric Power Exchange.
The sharpest increases came from the central Chubu region and the northern island of Hokkaido. Forecasts indicated that temperatures in Chubu would fall around 3 degrees Celsius below the 30-year average on Tuesday, while snowfall was expected in parts of northern Japan.
Widespread cloud cover could further push electricity prices higher by limiting solar power generation and increasing reliance on gas-fired plants. Supply concerns have also been reinforced by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which have kept liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices elevated.
Ship-tracking data showed that LNG shipments arriving in Japan were approximately 10% lower than the corresponding period last year, based on a 30-day moving average.
Meanwhile, colder conditions across Europe could intensify competition for available LNG cargoes if Japanese utilities seek to secure additional supplies.
The average wholesale price for electricity scheduled for delivery on Tuesday stood at 37.50 yen ($0.24) per kilowatt-hour, compared with $0.22 for delivery on the previous Tuesday. The latest figure was also 16.9% above the $0.20 recorded for Monday deliveries, according to data from the Japan Electric Power Exchange.
The sharpest increases came from the central Chubu region and the northern island of Hokkaido. Forecasts indicated that temperatures in Chubu would fall around 3 degrees Celsius below the 30-year average on Tuesday, while snowfall was expected in parts of northern Japan.
Widespread cloud cover could further push electricity prices higher by limiting solar power generation and increasing reliance on gas-fired plants. Supply concerns have also been reinforced by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which have kept liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices elevated.
Ship-tracking data showed that LNG shipments arriving in Japan were approximately 10% lower than the corresponding period last year, based on a 30-day moving average.
Meanwhile, colder conditions across Europe could intensify competition for available LNG cargoes if Japanese utilities seek to secure additional supplies.
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