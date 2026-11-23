Alcaraz Stuns Zverev for First ATP Finals Title, 14th Straight Win
(MENAFN) Carlos Alcaraz won the ATP Finals for the first time on Sunday, beating world number one Alexander Zverev in straight sets and extending his winning streak to 14 matches, BBC Sport reported.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion took the final 6–2, 7–6 (9–7). He saved three set points in the second-set tiebreak, closing out the win just months after a wrist injury kept him off the court for more than four months.
When the last point was won, the Spaniard dropped to the court in celebration. He was wearing heavy strapping around his upper-left leg after a hamstring scare earlier in the week.
The 23-year-old has now won three tournaments in a row. The title also completes a season that began with Alcaraz becoming the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, before the wrist injury cut his campaign short.
Zverev had climbed to number one while Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were sidelined by injury. Sunday's result marks the Spaniard's return to top form.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion took the final 6–2, 7–6 (9–7). He saved three set points in the second-set tiebreak, closing out the win just months after a wrist injury kept him off the court for more than four months.
When the last point was won, the Spaniard dropped to the court in celebration. He was wearing heavy strapping around his upper-left leg after a hamstring scare earlier in the week.
The 23-year-old has now won three tournaments in a row. The title also completes a season that began with Alcaraz becoming the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam, before the wrist injury cut his campaign short.
Zverev had climbed to number one while Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were sidelined by injury. Sunday's result marks the Spaniard's return to top form.
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