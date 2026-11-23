US Intelligence Chief Takes Temporary Lead of National Cyber Office
(MENAFN) US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will additionally assume the role of acting national cyber director while Kirsten Davies awaits Senate approval for her appointment to head the office, according to reports published Sunday.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he had chosen Davies, who currently serves as the Pentagon's chief information officer, to replace Sean Cairncross as national cyber director.
A White House official said the strong backing Davies received during the selection process persuaded Trump to appoint her permanently rather than initially assigning her to an interim position.
Clayton, the country's highest-ranking intelligence official, will oversee coordination of federal cybersecurity policies during a period marked by service disruptions and reported cyber threats that have highlighted weaknesses in US digital infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Davies will work alongside Clayton as a senior adviser within the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) until the Senate completes her confirmation, according to reports.
"I'm excited to work more with Kirsten, who has the experience and capabilities needed to help America navigate our increasingly complex and powerful digital infrastructure as our next National Cyber Director," Clayton said in a statement.
"I look forward to working with the ONCD team to ensure Kirsten has a seamless transition into the role upon her confirmation by the Senate," he added.
The temporary arrangement places responsibility for two major national security positions under one official as Trump reorganizes his cybersecurity leadership amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence-powered attacks.
A White House official also noted that Clayton had previously worked closely with the ONCD, the National Security Council, the National Security Agency and other government bodies while overseeing the administration's artificial intelligence initiatives.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he had chosen Davies, who currently serves as the Pentagon's chief information officer, to replace Sean Cairncross as national cyber director.
A White House official said the strong backing Davies received during the selection process persuaded Trump to appoint her permanently rather than initially assigning her to an interim position.
Clayton, the country's highest-ranking intelligence official, will oversee coordination of federal cybersecurity policies during a period marked by service disruptions and reported cyber threats that have highlighted weaknesses in US digital infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Davies will work alongside Clayton as a senior adviser within the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) until the Senate completes her confirmation, according to reports.
"I'm excited to work more with Kirsten, who has the experience and capabilities needed to help America navigate our increasingly complex and powerful digital infrastructure as our next National Cyber Director," Clayton said in a statement.
"I look forward to working with the ONCD team to ensure Kirsten has a seamless transition into the role upon her confirmation by the Senate," he added.
The temporary arrangement places responsibility for two major national security positions under one official as Trump reorganizes his cybersecurity leadership amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence-powered attacks.
A White House official also noted that Clayton had previously worked closely with the ONCD, the National Security Council, the National Security Agency and other government bodies while overseeing the administration's artificial intelligence initiatives.
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