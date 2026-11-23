MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The special legislative framework and legal autonomy applied in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) offer significant advantages to investors, Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority, said while speaking at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku on Monday, according to Trend 's correspondent present at the event.

According to him, relevant amendments to more than 90 legislative acts in Azerbaijan ensure that the legislation governing the Alat Free Economic Zone takes precedence over the country's general economic legislation.

"This means that state and government agencies operating within the country's general economic system have no authority to regulate or oversee the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority, or those of legal entities established and operating by investors and their enterprises," Alasgarov said.

He noted that the legal autonomy of the Alat Free Economic Zone and the principle of extraterritoriality were particularly important to investors. In his view, international experience shows that these factors can have a greater influence on investment decisions than tax incentives.

"This is a very important issue. Global experience shows that this parameter may be far more important to investors than tax conditions. Autonomy and extraterritoriality are among the factors that matter greatly to investors," he emphasized.

Alasgarov also pointed out that Azerbaijan's Law on the Alat Free Economic Zone explicitly stipulates that international treaties, conventions, and other agreements to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a party apply to all entities subject to the free zone's legislation, both legal entities and individuals.

At the end of his remarks, the chairman invited Italian companies and other investors to visit the Alat Free Economic Zone.

"If investors are interested, we can arrange a visit to the Alat Free Economic Zone at any time. I am confident that, after seeing our territory firsthand, companies interested in establishing their enterprises here will emerge," Alasgarov added.