MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) demonstrates the results of energy cooperation and Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Italy and Europe, Fausto Mazzali, Vice President for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises at the Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria), said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks on Monday, November 23, at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku.

"Confindustria intends to continue its dialogue with the Azerbaijani side. In October this year, the organization hosted Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and the delegation he led in Rome. This meeting marked another stage in bilateral dialogue aimed at developing direct engagement between the business communities of the two countries and creating new industrial partnerships, investment projects, and practical initiatives," he said.

Mazzali also emphasized the importance of financial and insurance instruments supporting Italian companies. In particular, he highlighted the role of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, SACE, and SIMEST in supporting business internationalization, promoting investment, facilitating access to financing, and providing guarantees.

According to him, more than half of the members of the Italian business delegation attending the forum represent small and medium-sized enterprises.

Speaking about prospects for cooperation, Mazzali noted that energy remains one of the key areas of bilateral engagement. Italian companies have expertise across the entire value chain, from the oil and gas industry to electricity generation, infrastructure, and renewable energy technologies.

"TAP demonstrates the value of this cooperation and Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Italy and Europe. We want to strengthen this partnership," he said.