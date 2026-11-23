MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) will provide $95.75 million in credit financing to support Kyrgyzstan's National Irrigation Investment Program, according to the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The official financing agreement was signed on November 20, 2026, in Bishkek during a bilateral meeting between Kyrgyz Minister of Finance Ruslan Suynaliev and World Bank Division Director for Central Asia Najy Benhassine.

Overall, the large-scale initiative has a total financing volume of $193 million. Alongside the World Bank, the remaining funds are being mobilized through co-financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, as well as through the attraction of private capital.

The project is primarily aimed at modernizing outdated irrigation infrastructure, increasing the efficiency of water resource management, and strengthening the resilience of Kyrgyzstan's agricultural sector to the impacts of climate change.

Geographically, the program will cover all seven regions of the Kyrgyz Republic. Once implemented, it is projected to significantly improve irrigation services across approximately 82,000 hectares of farmland, directly benefiting at least 454,000 residents across the country.

Authorities note that the successful execution of the initiative will boost agricultural productivity, bolster national food security, and promote the sustainable economic development of rural communities.

Following the signing ceremony, both parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening their strategic partnership, expanding financial and technical cooperation, and ensuring the effective implementation of ongoing and future joint projects.