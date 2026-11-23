Fraud & Authentication Network API Revenue To Pass $6 Billion Globally By 2031, Thanks To New KYC Opportunities
An extract from Network APIs Market 2026-2031 is available as a free whitepaper download.
KYC Is the Next Growth Driver
The report identified KYC network APIs as representing the most significant new revenue opportunity beyond established authentication and fraud services. By verifying users against operator-held subscriber, SIM, and device data, KYC APIs can provide enterprises with stronger identity assurance than conventional document-based checks alone.
Thomas Wilson, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research, remarked:“KYC APIs must move beyond simple identity checks to become a trusted foundation for digital onboarding and fraud prevention. Operators that provide reliable, privacy-conscious identity assurance will be best placed to capture future network API growth.”
Vendors Must Build Trust Early
The report urges vendors to establish confidence in the emerging KYC ecosystem through consistent data quality, transparent consent management, and robust privacy safeguards. Enterprises will only adopt KYC APIs at scale if they can trust the accuracy and provenance of the underlying identity signals.
The opportunity is for vendors to position KYC APIs as a core layer of trusted digital identity, rather than a standalone compliance tool. By securely exposing consent-based subscriber, SIM, and device signals, vendors can help enterprises strengthen onboarding, reduce account opening fraud, and meet regulatory requirements, while maintaining a low-friction experience for legitimate customers.
The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the network APIs market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for over 70 countries. The dataset contains over 25,000 market statistics within a five-year period.
About Juniper Research
Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, identity & security, and emerging tech sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions.
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