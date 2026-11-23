Smith+Nephew To Appoint Nick Alexos As Chief Financial Officer
|Emily Heaven, Smith+Nephew
|+44 (0) 7811 919437
|Craig Bijou, Smith+Nephew
|+1 (475) 850-8282
|Media contacts
|Charles Reynolds, Smith+Nephew
|+44 (0) 1923 477314
|Susan Gilchrist / Ayesha Bharmal, Brunswick
|+44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Remuneration
The Remuneration Committee considered the remuneration arrangements for Nick and agreed the following standard arrangements:
- Base salary: $900,000 per annum Annual Incentive Plan: Target opportunity of 107.5% of base salary (maximum 215% of base salary) Performance Share Plan: Target opportunity of 150% of base salary (maximum 300% of base salary) Restricted Share Plan: 125% of base salary Shareholding requirement: 300% of base salary Pension and benefits in line with those available to other US employees.
In line with our standard practice for new hires during the year, Nick will also receive a pro-rata 2026 Restricted Share Plan award and a pro-rata 2026-28 Performance Share Plan award.
All arrangements are in line with the approved Director's Remuneration Policy. Full details will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the relevant year.
There are no further matters required to be disclosed under UKLR 6.4.8R in respect of this appointment.
About Smith+Nephew
Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.
Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.
Forward-looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and disposals, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.
The Smith+Nephew name, logo, and product and technology names referenced in this report are trademarks of Smith+Nephew or its affiliates. All third-party marks are acknowledged.
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