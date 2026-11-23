MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tianjin Dongjiang Comprehensive Bonded Zone

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With guidance and support from the Tianjin Branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), and with approval from its Binhai New Area Sub-bureau, Kunlun Financial Leasing and JFL BNP Paribas Financial Leasing have each closed an offshore leasing deal - one for ocean survey equipment, the other for large construction machinery - drawing on the leasing innovation ecosystem of the Tianjin Dongjiang Comprehensive Bonded Zone.

The two transactions mark another typical case of Chinese leasing companies serving the international operations of Chinese-funded enterprises, and a further innovation in cross-border leasing models, according to the bonded zone.

Offshore leasing is a signature business of Dongjiang's leasing industry. Because title verification is difficult in offshore transactions, such deals were previously confined to aircraft, ships and engines, and the industry's calls to extend offshore leasing to equipment kept growing.

Over the past year and more, Dongjiang has worked with foreign exchange authorities on demand studies and feasibility assessments for equipment offshore leasing, and has pushed through registration of foreign claims for the first batch of such projects. The move represents a breakthrough "from zero to one" and lays an institutional foundation for wider rollout.

The landing of Tianjin's first equipment offshore leasing projects is a proactive exploration and a concrete step by Dongjiang in implementing the national effort to sharpen the competitiveness of the leasing industry on the international stage. It helps Chinese leasing companies open new ground in international business, and applies innovation to support Chinese manufacturers and lessors as they expand abroad side by side.

Going forward, Dongjiang will continue building the national leasing innovation demonstration zone, fully leverage the combined policy strengths of the free trade zone and the comprehensive bonded zone, keep refining innovation models and support services for cross-border equipment leasing, and accelerate leasing services for Chinese enterprises' overseas operations, thus contributing a "Dongjiang solution" in equipment leasing to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.